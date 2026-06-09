Sabrina Dhowre Elba Recalls Racist Interaction with Driver in London

Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the wife of actor Sir Idris Elba, has shared a personal experience of racism in London, highlighting the current climate in the UK. She recalls a driver backing up into her parked car and then questioning her right to question them. Sabrina believes that this incident is a symptom of a larger issue, where people feel increasingly comfortable treating black and brown people as conditional citizens. She urges people to be honest about the climate in the UK and to recognize the impact of language on social permission and resentment. Sabrina's video has sparked a conversation about racism and belonging in the UK, with many people sharing their own experiences and opinions on social media.

Sir Idris Elba 's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has recalled a racist interaction with a hostile driver in London who backed up into her parked car.

Taking to TikTok, the Canadian model said that the driver immediately asked her where she was from, which she said highlighted how people feel increasingly comfortable treating black and brown people as conditional citizens. Sabrina reasoned that the woman wasn't asking for her biography, she was trying to change the terms of the interaction and suddenly it wasn't about the fact that she had hit her car.

It was about whether or not she belonged enough to like hold her accountable. She said this is the part that really bothered her, explaining that she needed to call it out because racism isn't always theatrical. Sometimes it works by redirecting conversations because you ask for accountability and suddenly her presence became the issue. Sabrina was keen to discuss the interaction in the context of the current political climate in the UK.

She thinks we need to be honest about the climate in the UK right now, when a country spends years publicly debating who belongs or who is really from here or who is too foreign, too demanding or like too ungrateful or too much of a burden. That language doesn't ever stay abstract. It becomes social permission. Permission for people like her, and it tells people that their suspicions are legitimate.

Their resentment to them becomes reasonable and their contempt is like some kind of screwed-up common sense. And then it shows up in ordinary life like in a car park or in a queue when a stranger's tone when they ask you where are you from? It's completely wrong. And they still feel the right to interrogate you.

They still feel entitled to interrogate you and you know people are gonna say maybe she was just having a bad day. Sabrina reiterated she backed up into her and then questioned her rights to question her. She tried to drive away and this is what frustrates her. Incidents can kind of get dismissed as like personality but misunderstanding is not just misunderstanding anymore, it's starting to feel like a pattern.

That pattern is what's making people feel increasingly comfortable treating black and brown people as conditional citizens as conditional neighbours or conditional Londoners. And you can live here and work here and contribute here and build a life here but in the wrong moment with the wrong person belonging is still treated like something they have the rights to question and I think that's what upset me. Not the car, there is very little damage.

It's that reminder that for some people that right to take up space is still negotiable. So I'm tired of like pretending that that's small because these moments might be ordinary and maybe they're not so harmful and in some way but they are hurtful. And right now I think a lot of us can feel it and the mood is shifting and people are becoming bolder and the quiet part is getting louder.

And I don't think we should keep quietly pretending that we haven't noticed. A proud Sabrina was by the Luther star's side earlier this month when he was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours for his significant services to young people. And for somebody to back up into my car, try to drive off and when I stop them question my right to be able to question them.

She concluded the video by asking I mean what are we even doing anymore? Sabrina, a former model, now concentrates on her role as co-founder of S'ABLE Labs, her and Idris' inclusive, melanin-rich skincare and wellness brand alongside her work as a United Nations goodwill ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development





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Racism London UK Sabrina Dhowre Elba Idris Elba Tiktok Canadian Model Hostile Driver Conditional Citizens Belonging Social Permission Resentment Language UK Climate Personal Experience Racist Interaction

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