Sabrina Carpenter Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker After Home Intrusion

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who surveilled her Los Angeles home and attempted to break in. The suspect, William Applegate, was arrested after a violent trespass incident captured on Ring camera. A full hearing is set for June 17.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who reportedly surveilled her Los Angeles home for a month before attempting to break in.

On Friday, May 29, a judge signed a temporary order requiring 31-year-old William Applegate to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter and her residence until June 17, when a full hearing will determine whether a permanent injunction should be issued. Carpenter filed the petition on the same day, describing Applegate as a complete stranger who began casing her home in April.

According to court documents, the suspect's conduct escalated over time, with him moving closer to the property and culminating in a violent and aggressive trespass on May 23. On that day, Carpenter stated that Applegate circumvented her security fencing and tried to push his way into her home. The incident was captured on Ring camera footage, during which Applegate allegedly claimed to know Carpenter and refused demands from her security guards to leave.

He was subsequently arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on suspicion of a misdemeanor and released. Despite the arrest, Applegate returned to Carpenter's home twice more over the following two days, at one point watching the property from his car for at least two hours.

In her declaration, Carpenter expressed significant and ongoing fear for her personal safety and the safety of others in her home, stating that Applegate repeatedly violated the sanctity and security of her private residence. She described his attempt to physically open and enter her front door as among the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy she had ever experienced. Carpenter also noted that his delusional insistence that he knew her and was expected indicated a dangerous, irrational fixation.

She emphasized that his pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance caused severe emotional distress and that she feared what he might do if not restrained by the court. The petition was supported by Ring camera footage, declarations from Carpenter's private security guards, and a statement from LAPD Detective Peter Doomanis. The detective wrote that it was his professional opinion that Applegate had developed a disturbing and irrational fixation on Carpenter.

Doomanis also indicated that the case had been presented to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges. A representative for the City Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, June 1





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Sabrina Carpenter Restraining Order Stalker William Applegate Los Angeles Trespassing Home Intrusion Ring Camera LAPD

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