Sabrina Carpenter Files Restraining Order Against 'Complete Stranger' Who Keeps Returning to Her Home

Singer Sabrina Carpenter has filed a restraining order against a man who has been showing up at her home uninvited, despite being arrested once already. The 31-year-old man, William Applegate, has been accused of coming to Carpenter's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions, with the latest incident occurring on May 25.

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly filed a restraining order against a complete stranger she claims has been repeatedly turning up to her front door uninvited - even returning after he was arrested.

TMZ reports that Carpenter's legal team filed a petition for a restraining order against William Applegate, age 31, on Friday. Carpenter said it was clear that his approach was deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming. Applegate is accused of coming to her Los Angeles home uninvited and unannounced on May 23 before law enforcement arrived and arrested him. He allegedly returned to her residence less than 24 hours later but left when security stepped in.

Applegate allegedly returned again on May 25, a visit which sparked a response from police. Photos of a man standing at Carpenter's front door were also in the filing. William Applegate is a complete stranger to me. I have never met him or communicated with him in any way.

I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him, Carpenter said in her declaration. Carpenter's request that she, her sister Sarah, and her sister's boyfriend George all receive a temporary restraining order against Applegate was granted. A hearing to decide if the temporary restraining order will be made permanent has been scheduled for later this month, according to TMZ. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Carpenter but have not yet heard back





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