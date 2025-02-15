Sabrina Carpenter Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Stunning Magazine Cover Shoot

Sabrina Carpenter embraces her glamorous side for the latest magazine cover, channeling the iconic pin-up styles of Hollywood legends. The singer also stars in a news parody sketch, showcasing her comedic talent and versatility. Fans get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the photoshoot through Carpenter's Instagram posts, revealing the intricate details of her outfits, makeup, and hairstyles.

Pop star and actress, Sabrina Carpenter , took on a series of glamorous personas for the cover of the latest issue, ushering in a new era of bold style. Styled by Ib Kamara and photographed by the renowned Steven Meisel, Carpenter channeled the iconic pin-up aesthetics of Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe and Madonna. The result is a stunning visual narrative that celebrates femininity, power, and a playful sense of self-expression.

In addition to the captivating magazine spread, Carpenter starred in a news parody sketch titled 'The Short Report,' further showcasing her versatility and comedic timing. The sketch sees Carpenter embodying various characters, delivering weather forecasts with a dash of wit and charm. Following the release of the cover story, which quickly went viral, Carpenter took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the photoshoot. The singer offered fans a closer look at her meticulously crafted outfits, makeup, and hairstyles, revealing the artistry and dedication that went into creating the captivating visuals. Highlights include a selfie showcasing her glamorous baby blue minidress, custom-designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and a detailed look at one of her intricate nail looks inspired by the weather report, featuring massive 3D decals. Carpenter's nail artist, whose work has garnered attention for its bold and innovative designs, also shared photos of her other nail creations, ranging from basketball-themed patterns to classic red sets. The singer's glam team consisted of renowned hairstylist Guido Palau and legendary makeup artist and brand owner Pat McGrath, ensuring that every detail was flawlessly executed. This stylish moment arrives shortly after Carpenter's memorable Grammys debut on February 2nd, where she received two awards and captivated audiences with her performance.





