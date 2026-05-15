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Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus at the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway Presentation

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Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus at the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway Presentation
Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway PresentationSabrina CarpenterStyled In A Chic Yellow Gown With Sheer Materi
📆5/15/2026 3:58 PM
📰DailyMail
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Blonde locks pinned back in a half-up, half-down style and boasting a fringe parted in the middle, Sabrina Carpenter dressed up in a chic yellow gown with sheer material and vast corsages for the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation in Los Angeles. She also wore white lace lingerie underneath with a lace bow in her hair. Joining her was Miley Cyrus in a double denim look. Carpenter wore a dress made of Audrey Hepburn film reels and performed in a Marilyn Monroe-themed number while at the Met Gala in NYC.

Sabrina Carpenter , known for her retro-inspired sexy looks, took the stage for the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation in Los Angeles, where she showcased her signature racy style in a chic yellow gown with sheer material and vast corsages.

She also wore white lace lingerie underneath and a lace bow in her hair. Miley Cyrus, another pop princess, joined her for the event, dressed in a double denim look. The star channeled old Hollywood glam in a custom Dior slit tulle dress while performing in a Marilyn Monroe-themed number, backed by a five-piece orchestra and four dancers.

After dinner, she slipped into a glamorous gold tasselled minidress by Bob Mackie as she joined Stevie Nicks to perform Fleetwood Mac's hit 'Landslide'

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Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway Presentation Sabrina Carpenter Styled In A Chic Yellow Gown With Sheer Materi Performed In A Marilyn Monroe-Themed Number Wh Miley Cyrus

 

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