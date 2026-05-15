Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus at the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway Presentation

Blonde locks pinned back in a half-up, half-down style and boasting a fringe parted in the middle, Sabrina Carpenter dressed up in a chic yellow gown with sheer material and vast corsages for the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation in Los Angeles. She also wore white lace lingerie underneath with a lace bow in her hair. Joining her was Miley Cyrus in a double denim look. Carpenter wore a dress made of Audrey Hepburn film reels and performed in a Marilyn Monroe-themed number while at the Met Gala in NYC.

Sabrina Carpenter , known for her retro-inspired sexy looks, took the stage for the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation in Los Angeles, where she showcased her signature racy style in a chic yellow gown with sheer material and vast corsages.

She also wore white lace lingerie underneath and a lace bow in her hair. Miley Cyrus, another pop princess, joined her for the event, dressed in a double denim look. The star channeled old Hollywood glam in a custom Dior slit tulle dress while performing in a Marilyn Monroe-themed number, backed by a five-piece orchestra and four dancers.

After dinner, she slipped into a glamorous gold tasselled minidress by Bob Mackie as she joined Stevie Nicks to perform Fleetwood Mac's hit 'Landslide'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Runway Presentation Sabrina Carpenter Styled In A Chic Yellow Gown With Sheer Materi Performed In A Marilyn Monroe-Themed Number Wh Miley Cyrus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Carpenter Styles a Buttery Naked Dress Before Its Dior Cruise 2027 DebutMeguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter’s butter yellow Dior dress lets her lingerie play peekabooThe singer got a spin in the look before it even debuted on the runway.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Is Bringing Back the Bow Agenda—See the PhotosFor the Dior Cruise show in Los Angeles, Sabrina Carpenter wore her hair in a sweet, springy half-up style tied with a white lace bow. She's the second star to wear a bow this week.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Gets All Dolled up for Dior in a Sheer Yellow Dress Covered in FlowersBringing the romance to the Dior Cruise 2027 show, Sabrina Carpenter wears a sheer yellow dress covered in flowers.

Read more »