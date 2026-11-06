Sabrina Bartlett Weds Lachie Stewart in Tuscany Wedding

Bridgerton actress Sabrina Bartlett married businessman Lachie Stewart on August 29 in Tuscany. See details of the celebration and their relationship.

Actress Sabrina Bartlett has officially married her fiancé, Lachie Stewart, following an intimate and picturesque wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The Bridgerton star confirmed the union via an Instagram post on Friday, revealing that the couple exchanged vows on August 29 at the La Pescaia Resort in Maremma. The actress, who is 35 years old, celebrated her happy ending with the businessman after three years of dating, sharing a series of stunning photographs from the event.

Wedding Ceremony and Venue Details

The wedding took place at the La Pescaia Resort, a location known for its scenic beauty in the Maremma region of Tuscany. Destination photographer and cinematographer Kreativ Wedding captured the moments, documenting the bride in a strapless ivory gown featuring a corseted bodice, a full skirt, and a flowing train. Lachie Stewart looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, appearing emotional as he watched his bride walk down the aisle. The newlyweds posed for several shots, including images of them showing off their wedding rings and gazing into each other's eyes.

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Engagement History and Previous Relationships

Bartlett previously announced her engagement on Instagram with a photo taken during a holiday in Australia, captioning the update with the phrase 'Lach'd in' alongside a ring emoji. This relationship follows her high-profile split from actor Tom Greaves in 2018, with reports indicating the breakup occurred after Greaves moved on to a new partner. The couple had lived together in east London and were together for several years before parting ways, prompting Bartlett to return to her parents' home in Kent. Sources at the time described the pair as very much in love before their relationship ended.

Professional Background and Career Highlights

Sabrina Bartlett is widely recognized for her role as Siena Russo, the lovelorn opera star in the Netflix regency series Bridgerton. Her character's story involved a heartbreaking affair with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, contrasting sharply with the actress's real-life romantic success. Before her rise to fame in the Bridgerton universe, Bartlett gained public attention by playing Mariette Larkin in the 2021 ITV drama The Darling Buds of May. She starred alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan in the series, which was based on the 1958 novel by H.E. Bates.

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Reception Celebrations and Guest Reactions

The celebration continued with a warm reception where friends and family gathered to honor the couple. Images from the event showed the newlyweds posing with loved ones for official photographs and sprinkling fruit-filled cake during the festivities. In her social media caption, Bartlett thanked her beloved friends and family for making memories that would last a lifetime. She also extended gratitude to her team for helping turn their dreams into reality, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the successful event.

Future Plans and Public Appearance

Following the wedding, the couple shared glimpses of their evening attire, with Bartlett wearing a back-baring satin ivory gown. The celebration in Tuscany marks a significant personal milestone for the actress, who has been open about her journey through previous relationship challenges. As she settles into her new chapter with Lachie Stewart, fans and followers continue to celebrate the Bridgerton star's personal happiness. The detailed account of the wedding provides a comprehensive look at the event, from the venue selection to the emotional vows exchanged on August 29.