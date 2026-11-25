Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon reveals her severe psychosis battle, hospital stay, and return to filming on London's Underground after months of silence.

Sabrina Bahsoon, the 26-year-old influencer globally recognized as ' Tube Girl', has detailed her harrowing struggle with severe psychosis and subsequent hospitalization, marking her first public discussion of the ordeal that silenced her for six months. The Malaysian Durham graduate, who rose to fame through confident lip-syncing and dancing videos on the London Underground, has now revealed the depth of her mental health crisis and her recovery process in a candid interview with the Daily Mail.

Viral Fame and Sudden Disappearance

Bahsoon first captured the attention of over 900,000 TikTok followers in 2023 with videos showcasing her unshakeable self-assurance amidst the bustling crowds of Tube carriages. The hashtag #TubeGirl accumulated more than a billion views, launching her into a lucrative career featuring collaborations with supermodel Naomi Campbell, magazine covers, a music career, and a cameo alongside Brad Pitt in his 2025 blockbuster F1. However, her public presence ceased abruptly in March this year, leaving fans confused by her sudden digital absence without any prior explanation or warning.

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Onset of Psychosis and Medical Oversight

In the months preceding her breakdown, Bahsoon described working relentlessly, but she claims her mental health collapsed seemingly out of nowhere, leading to a terrifying episode that turned her life upside down. She recounted a night where she barely slept, feeling super anxious while journaling nonsensical thoughts, which led to her struggling to film a scheduled Instagram advert. After going home for space, she visited her then-boyfriend's home, abruptly ending the relationship because she felt unfit, a decision that alarmed her sisters when they arrived to find her progressively worsening and screaming at her phone.

Escalating Crisis and Police Intervention

Bahsoon's condition deteriorated rapidly as she became increasingly violent, smashing light fixtures and throwing belongings across the flat while attempting to escape and hurt herself by threatening to jump from a window. Although her sisters called an ambulance, she was kept at A&E overnight and prescribed sleeping pills, with her condition misdiagnosed as anxiety over a breakup. Upon returning home, she experienced hallucinations and delusions, requiring police intervention when paramedics could not manage her violent outbursts, resulting in her being handcuffed and transported in a police van.

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Sectioning and Psychiatric Ward Stay

After four days in A&E, Bahsoon was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and transferred to a psychiatric ward, where doctors believed she was suffering from psychosis despite her parents suspecting an alternative explanation. During her transfer, four people were required to restrain her before she was sedated, and she recalled punching walls and destroying objects in her hospital room while hell-bent on hurting herself. She spent the next two months in the psychiatric ward, losing significant memory of the period due to the severity of her confusion and the belief that she was someone else entirely.

Recovery and Return to the Underground

Today, Sabrina Bahsoon has finally summoned the confidence to return to her signature platform, filming her first TikTok on the London Underground since leaving the hospital. Her revelation regarding the shocking oversight of doctors who initially failed to diagnose her psychosis aims to raise awareness about mental health struggles among high-pressure public figures. This return signals a new chapter for the influencer, who hopes her story of resilience and recovery will resonate with her followers and provide insight into the hidden battles faced by those in the spotlight.