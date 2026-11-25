Albania withdraws extradition of Sabri Sopoti, a fugitive convicted of 1999 murder, citing excessive delay. Sopoti remains imprisoned in the UK for smuggling until 2027.

Albania has officially withdrawn its extradition request for Sabri Sopoti, a 60-year-old man who has lived undetected in the United Kingdom for 27 years after fleeing a murder conviction. The decision by Albania n authorities was driven by a judicial finding that too much time had elapsed for Sopoti to serve his original prison sentence, effectively allowing him to remain in the UK free from extradition threats.

Extradition Bid Dropped Due to Time Delay

Westminster Magistrates' Court was informed on Friday that the international arrest warrant against Sopoti had been withdrawn under Section 122 of the Extradition Act 2003. This legal mechanism allows for the withdrawal of requests when circumstances change, such as when the passing of time renders the original punishment unjust or unenforceable in the sending country.

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An Albanian judge recently determined that the 27-year gap since the crime meant Sopoti could no longer serve the full term of his original jail time. Consequently, the Westminster Magistrates were required to order an automatic discharge of the extradition case. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed there were no indications that Albania would appeal this specific ruling, marking the end of the long-sought legal pursuit for his murder conviction.

Murder Charge Originated in 1999 Family Feud

The underlying crime dates back to December 24, 1999, when Sabri Sopoti shot a man dead with a Scorpion submachine gun at a cafe in northern Albania. Prosecutors stated that Sopoti left his home armed after receiving a phone call urging him to "sort out that garbage" involved with his family. He subsequently located his victim at a bar and discharged his firearm, causing fatal injuries.

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Sopoti fled the scene immediately after the shooting and eventually made his way to the United Kingdom. He presented himself as a Kosovan refugee and adopted the fake identity of Zenel Bytyqi. This alias remained undetected by authorities for nearly three decades while he lived openly in Britain.

While he escaped capture in Albania, the case proceeded in his absence. A court-appointed lawyer represented him during the trial, where he was convicted of premeditated murder and a firearms offense. The Albanian court sentenced him to 24 years in prison, comprising 23 years for the murder and a consecutive one-year sentence for the illegal possession of the Scorpion submachine gun.

Current Detention Linked to Alcohol Smuggling

Sopoti's true identity only came to light after he was prosecuted for a separate criminal offense in the UK. He was arrested in July following an investigation into a conspiracy to smuggle alcoholic drinks into the United Kingdom without paying the requisite duty. This separate charge placed him back in the legal spotlight and triggered the extradition proceedings initiated by Albanian officials.

Although the extradition for the 1999 murder has been dropped, Sopoti remains in a UK prison. He was sentenced to 37 months for the alcohol smuggling conspiracy and is not due for release until February 2027. His continued detention is solely based on this domestic conviction, not the historical murder charge.

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Future Status and Immigration Uncertainties

The withdrawal of the extradition bid leaves Sopoti's future immigration status in the UK uncertain once he completes his current sentence. With no extradition threat from Albania, his legal standing as a former refugee with a fabricated identity may be reevaluated by the Home Office. It remains unclear whether he will face deportation or remain in the country after his release from prison in 2027.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment regarding the potential next steps for Sabri Sopoti. The case highlights the complexities of historical fugitives who integrate into new societies and the legal challenges associated with prosecuting crimes committed decades ago across international borders.