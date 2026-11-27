Marvel Comics confirms the resurrection of Sabretooth in Wolverine #31. Victor Creed teams up with Logan in the Feral Wolverine arc to stop his bestial rampage, releasing January 6, 2027.

Marvel Comics is reversing the decades-long blood feud between Logan and Victor Creed in a major narrative shift for January 2027. The publisher confirms that the resurrected Sabretooth will join forces with Wolverine to prevent a deadly rampage during the Feral Wolverine storyline. This unexpected alliance marks a significant departure from their history as mortal enemies in the mainstream Marvel continuity.

Wolverine #31 Plot Details Release January 6

Wolverine #31 hits comic book stores on January 6, 2027, launching the Feral Wolverine arc with a promise of intense violence. The issue synopsis warns that innocent blood will stain the claws of Logan if he cannot control his bestial temperament. The narrative focuses on a character struggling to rein in his inner animal during a state of feral fury.

Also read Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine in Avengers Doomsday Amid Beast Reveal

The storyline kicks off with a critical problem where Logan threatens to harm civilians while lost in rage. Marvel is using the plot to explore how an external force might help ground the berserker character. The issue sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation that determines whether Logan can be saved from his own violent impulses.

Sabretooth Resurrection Explained by Marvel

Victor Creed is returning to the main Marvel timeline following his dramatic death at the hands of Logan. The villain was killed during the spectacular Sabretooth War arc, a storyline that ended in 2024. Marvel is bringing the character back to life as an ally rather than an adversary in the current continuity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The specific mechanism behind his resurrection remains undefined, but the narrative purpose is clear. Sabretooth appears at Logan's lowest point to offer assistance in a moment of crisis. This reversal of roles serves as a surprising twist for fans who remember the final battle between the two characters.

Variant Cover Art Reveals Teamup

Artist Ian Churchill provides variant cover art that hints at the return of the iconic rivalry. The artwork depicts the two characters crashing through a hotel window toward a swimming pool below. This visual cue suggests they are once again engaged in their signature physical combat.

The imagery implies that Sabretooth will act as a target for Logan to focus on. By fighting the resurrected villain, Logan can channel his aggression away from innocent bystanders. This tactical use of their feud helps stabilize the berserker while keeping him from causing collateral damage in the city.

Wolverine #32 Story Synopsis Teases Alliance

The narrative continues in Wolverine #32 with a synopsis that explicitly mentions Logan reuniting with Victor Creed. The text teases that the trail of blood and death will be halted by the help of an unexpected ally. This confirms that the two characters will fight side-by-side for the first time in years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cover art for the upcoming issue reinforces this partnership by showing them running into battle together. This marks a departure from the Sabretooth War events where the villain attempted to destroy everything Logan loved. The story now positions Creed as a necessary counterbalance to Logan's destructive instincts.

Future Arc and Redemption Possibilities

This development sets the tone for the entire 2027 year for the Wolverine franchise. Marvel is exploring whether Sabretooth can achieve a redemption arc after his previous tenure as a villain. The character has historically served as an anti-hero or borderline hero in earlier X-Men stories.

Fans will witness the evolution of this dynamic over the coming months. The resurrection of Victor Creed offers a unique opportunity to rewrite the final chapter of their conflict. Marvel Comics is using this reset to provide a fresh perspective on two of its most enduring characters in the upcoming months.