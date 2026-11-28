the Buffalo Sabres aim to extend their winning streak by hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins, who enter the game on a five-game losiNg streak. Buffalo brings momentum from a recent victory over the Rangers, while Pittsburgh struggles with defensive lapses and roster transitions.

Sabres Look to Extend Home Dominance Against Struggling Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday night, aiming to bookend the Thanksgiving holiday with consecutive victories. this matchup offers Buffalo an opportunity to solidify the home-ice identity they have been striving to establish throughout the season. Coming off a decisive five-to-one victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Sabres have won three of theIr last four games, displaying improved defensive structure and offensive execution. Coach Lindy Ruff emphasized the importance of being a frustrating defensive team at home, noting that the squad limited high-danger chances against the Rangers and capitalized on their own scoring opportunities. with a challenging road trip to Western Canada looming immediately after this game, picking up two points in front of the home crowd is a strategic priority for the organization.

Conversely, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a precarious position, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and riding a five-game losing streak. Their recent defeat to the Calgary Flames, a six-to-three loss, highlighted recurring issues with net-front defense and second-period intensity. Head Coach Dan Muse is under pressure to rectify the pattern where the Penguins often start games strongly but fade significantly in the middle periods. The crew's transition phase is evident in the underperformance of their star-studded roster, with Sidney Crosby on pace for the lowest point total of his career and Kris Letang contributing minimally in terms of goal production. defensively,Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the league in even-strength goals allowed per game and frequently surrenders odd-man rushes, exposing vulnerabilities that Buffalo's potent offense may exploit.

Also read Dahlin scores 17 seconds into game, Sabres go on to a 5-1 win over Rangers

Injury Updates and Roster Movements

Both teams are navigating injury shortages and roster adjustments leading up to this contest. For Buffalo, forward Noah Ostlund is doubtful after blocking a shot against the Rangers, and Zach Benson is sidelined with an upper-body injury. To compensate for these absences,the Sabres have recalled Conor Sheary from Rochester and activated Justin Danforth from injured reserve. Sheary, a former Sabre who has yet to play in the NHL this season, brings experience from his time in the minors with fifteen points in fifteen games. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has recalled forward Calvert from the American Hockey League, marking his National Hockey League debut. Calvert has been a standout performer in the minors with fifteen points in twenty games. The Penguins will also see Sergei Murashov start in goal, providing starter Arturs Silovs with rest, a move aimed at maintaining momentum for the young netminder who has shown improved confidence and save percentages in recent starts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key Performers and Statistical Trends

Buffalo's current success is driven by several players on significant scoring streaks. Jack Quinn is enjoying a career-best run, having scored in four consecutive games and accumulating six points in that span,bringing his season total to fourteen goals. Tage Thompson, despite a goal-scoring drought in the last game, has extended his point streak to five games with five goals and four assists in that period. Jiri Kulich is too heating up, finding the net in three straight games. In the crease,Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been a stabilizing force,winning five of his last six starts with a save percentage well above league average. On the opposing side, Pittsburgh's offense has been inconsistent, though Evgeni Malkin and Thomas Novak have provided some offensive spark in recent contests, Malkin leading the team in points over the last ten games.

Betting Outlook and Match Projections

Analysts and betting markets heavily favor the Buffalo Sabres to secure a victory in this affair,citing Pittsburgh's dismal recent form and defensive liabilities. the Penguins have lost eight of their last ten games and fifteen of their last twenty, while Buffalo has won two consecutive games and boasts a superior goal differential in recent play. Statistical models suggest a higher probability of a Sabres win, with some projections indicating a thirty-one-to-one scoreline as a plausible outcome. Key player props highlight Tage Thompson as a favorite to score,given his current hot streak. The matchup presents a classic case of a team finding its rhythm at home against a struggling opponent,with Buffalo's improved defensive discipline expected to frustrate a Penguins team that has struggled to maintain leads and shut down opposing rushes.