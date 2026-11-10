Saban Films Acquires Blood Behind Us Starring Michael Madsen

Saban Films acquired North American rights to Blood Behind Us, with a January 2027 theatrical release and February 2027 digital debut for the Michael Madsen thriller.

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to Blood Behind Us, an upcoming action-thriller that marks one of the final on-screen appearances of Michael Madsen. According to a new report, the film has a confirmed release window, and the report describes it as the actor's posthumous release. The project is directed by Brendan Gabriel Murphy and centers on a father fighting for a second chance.

Lee Meltzer Consulting (LMC) will oversee the theatrical release of Blood Behind Us in January 2027. Saban Films will then bring the film to digital platforms in February 2027, giving audiences two distinct viewing windows within roughly one month of each other.

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Saban Films Sets the Blood Behind Us Release Schedule

Lee Meltzer Consulting (LMC) will handle the theatrical rollout of Blood Behind Us in January 2027. Saban Films holds the North American rights and will handle the digital release in February 2027.

The film follows Tanner Beard as Casey Hatfield, an ex-soldier who is fighting to reclaim his role as a father. His chance at redemption comes under threat when he suddenly becomes the target of a psychotic contract killer played by Michael Aaron Milligan.

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Casey must now confront the violent past he tried to bury in order to protect the family he believed he had lost. That buried history drives the central conflict of the story, pushing the character toward a confrontation he has long avoided.

Brendan Gabriel Murphy Praises Michael Madsen Collaboration

Director Brendan Gabriel Murphy said that working with Michael Madsen was a dream come true. In a statement, Murphy described long conversations with the actor covering filmmaking, Quentin Tarantino, family, and life in general.

Murphy said he believes the two of them brought out the best in each other on Blood Behind Us. He added that he is incredibly proud of the work they created together, and that the friendship they shared left him even more grateful. Murphy said it was an honor to direct Madsen and that the experience is something he will carry with him forever.

Michael Madsen Cast and Career Highlights

Michael Madsen plays Casey's estranged father, Reed Philibosian, in Blood Behind Us. The movie also stars Jaime King, Russell Quinn, Ramsey Krull, and Katie Leclerc in supporting roles alongside Tanner Beard and Michael Aaron Milligan.

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Madsen is widely known for his work in Quentin Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He also appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Thelma and Louise, Donnie Brasco, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy, and The Doors.

Madsen also worked in television, with appearances in Miami Vice, Our Family Honor, Hawaii Five-0, and Vengeance Unlimited. In video games, he voiced characters in Grand Theft Auto III, Driver 3, Narc, the Dishonored series, and The Walking Dead: Season Two, among other titles.