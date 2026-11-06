Saatva’s Black Friday Sale Takes 20% Off $1,000+ With Our Exclusive Code

Recovery becomes a lot easier when you have the right places to sleep.

Runners can shop Saatva mattresses designed for comfort, support, and better recovery. With training and race season in the rearview, this sale is a smart time to upgrade your mattress and prioritize recovery..

Not to mention, waking up at dawn for a workout before your workday is much harder after a night of restless tossing and turning. Sleep helps you recover, but it also sets you up for success. The best place to start for better sleep is your mattress. Right now, you can take 20 percent off purchases of $1,000 or more during Saatva’s Black Friday Sale with our exclusive code.

Also read No Need to Wait for Black Friday—Hailey Bieber's Gap Jeans Are Already On Sale

A mattress won't replace smart training or proper fueling, of course, but it can make getting the quality sleep your body needs a whole lot easier. Saatva offers several mattress designs with varying firmness levels and support systems, so you can choose a setup that suitsThe Saatva Classic is probably the most versatile place to start, and admittedly the one I ended up with: Its combination of innerspring support, cushioning, and breathable construction gave me best-of-all-worlds comfort on paper that translated into better sleep.

I chose the 14-inch height and Luxury-Firm cushion level for plush support. Buying without trying is a gamble that feels especially daunting with mattresses. Don't worry; Saatva makes the process as smooth as possible. Mattresses come with free white-glove delivery and setup, and the company removes your old mattress for free.

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You have a 365-night home trial period to decide. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll come and pick it up and refund your purchase minus a $99 restocking fee. Personally, the Saatva Classic has been the biggest upgrade to my apartment and my recovery routine. While buying a mattress doesn’t give me the same buzz as a new piece of gear like, it’s given me the most tangible results.

When I had a bad night’s sleep on my old mattress, I missed more morning runs than I care to admit. Now that friction is gone.with a focus on men's style, gear, and home goods. Recently, he was coordinator of partnership content at another product journalism outlet. Prior to that, he was a buyer for an independent men's shop in Houston, Texas, where he learned all about what makes great products great.

He enjoys thrifting for 90s Broadway tees and vintage pajama sets. His spare time is occupied by watching movies and running to impress strangers on Strava.