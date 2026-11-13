Saab Wins 350 Million Kroner Contract for Danish CV90 Training Systems

Saab secures Skr350m contract from DALO for CV90 training equipment including drone simulation. Deliveries scheduled 2026-2028 to support modern warfare readiness.

Saab has been awarded a contract worth Skr350m by Denmark's Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, commonly known as DALO. This agreement covers the supply of advanced live training equipment designed to enhance the operational readiness of Danish infantry forces.

Contract Details and Delivery Timeline

The primary component of this Skr350m deal is the Instrumented Laser Duel System, which is specifically integrated for use with the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle. In addition to this core system, the package includes new capabilities focused on drone countermeasures and non-line-of-sight training scenarios.

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DALO has scheduled the delivery of these systems to take place over a two-year window, running from 2026 through 2028. This timeline allows the Danish military sufficient time to integrate the new technology into their existing training protocols before full operational deployment.

Advanced Simulation for Modern Threats

The Instrumented Laser Duel System serves as a critical tool for instrumenting military exercises and simulating combat engagements between opposing forces. This technology enables soldiers to practice against realistic threats without the need for expensive and risky live-fire exercises.

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Joakim Alhbin, the head of Saab's training and simulation business unit, emphasized that the objective is to ensure soldiers train exactly as they will operate in combat. The goal is to build confidence and proficiency among troops before they face these specific situations in real-world conflict zones.

By incorporating drone and non-line-of-sight capabilities, this contract reflects Denmark's strategic push to prepare its armed forces for modern asymmetric threats. The inclusion of these specific modules addresses the growing importance of unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range precision effects in contemporary battlefield dynamics.

Strategic Context and Market Position

This agreement is not an isolated procurement but rather an extension of Saab's growing presence in Denmark's defense infrastructure. It follows a previous Skr680m contract awarded to Saab in June 2025 for the establishment of a Combat Training Centre, which resulted in four dedicated training sites across the country.

The timing of this order coincides with Denmark's November 2025 decision to acquire 44 additional CV90MkIIIC vehicles from BAE Systems. That separate package, valued at approximately $450m, includes spares, logistical support, and training, creating a symbiotic relationship between vehicle supply and training infrastructure.

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For Saab, this represents a significant commercial opportunity as the company leverages its installed base in over 40 countries. The division of labor in the defense supply chain allows Saab to benefit from vehicle sales made by competitors like BAE Systems, as the training layer remains a consistent requirement for all operators.

Global Military Simulation Market Trends

The contract sits within a rapidly expanding global market for military simulation and training. According to data from GlobalData, the sector is valued at $29bn in 2026 and is projected to reach $56.1bn by 2036, driven by a 6.8% compound annual growth rate.

Land-based simulation and training are expected to dominate this growth, accounting for 62.4% of the total market share. This trend is fueled by rising defense budgets and the recognized cost advantages of simulated training over traditional live-fire exercises, positioning companies like Saab for continued expansion.