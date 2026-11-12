SA Block Party 2027 announced as new Fiesta event with community focus and scholarships

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A new community event, SA Block Party 2027, was announced as part of next year’s Fiesta celebration. SAN ANTONIO — A new community event, SA Block Party 2027, was announced as part of next year’s Fiesta celebration.

Cecilia Chavez, creator of the Facebook group 210 La Chismosa, announced SA Block Party 2027 at 8 a.m. during a live broadcast, saying it will bring the community together and support scholarships and other local causes. Organizers said it will include food and entertainment, with prices aimed at being affordable. The event is planned for King of Padel in San Antonio. A new community event, SA Block Party 2027, was announced as part of next year’s Fiesta celebration.

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The event is expected to support Hope at Heart, a children’s cancer foundation that also focuses on sickle cell and colon cancer. Organizers also announced a $5,000 scholarship opportunity for high school students graduating in May 2027. Elderly man killed in violent T-bone crash on Far North SideRain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children.

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