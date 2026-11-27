Shemar Moore discusses the S.W.A.T. spinoff, new cast dynamics, and showrunner Jeremy Ning's vision for the franchise's future after multiple cancellations.

The long-running police procedural franchise known as S.W.A.T. has entered a complex new chapter following a tumultuous history of renewals and cancellations. Showrunner Jeremy Ning recently discussed the future of the series after the Friday, November 27, finale aired on CBS. Despite the original show ending, Ning expressed confidence that more stories remain available for the foreseeable future. He indicated that he is not thinking beyond the immediate next episodes, focusing instead on the current narrative needs.

History of Cancellations and Revivals

The series originally premiered on CBS in 2017, following a police Special Weapons and Tactics unit named Twenty Squad in Los Angeles. The show faced significant hurdles to remain on the air during its run. Initially, CBS picked up S.W.A.T. for a seventh season but labeled it the final one. Strong ratings and viewer demand forced the network to reverse that decision, bringing the show back for an eighth season. In March 2025, the network canceled the show for a second time. The series finale aired two months later, seemingly ending the original run. However, Sony Pictures Television quickly intervened and picked up a spinoff titled S.W.A.T.

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Ning's Creative Vision for the New Season

Jeremy Ning was frank about his initial lack of interest in making season nine of the original S.W.A.T. He noted that eight seasons had already been very well done and incredibly successful. Ning stated that he only wanted to participate if he could innovate and take the franchise somewhere new. He described the biggest challenge as finding a balance between honoring what audiences loved and giving them a genuine reason to watch a new iteration. His goal was to preserve the DNA of the original while putting those characters under a different type of pressure.

Ning emphasized that the answer to this challenge was character development. The new approach involves making the show darker, more serialized, and more emotionally complicated. He wanted to preserve the accessibility and propulsion of the original series while evolving its tone. Ning explained that he always wanted endings driven by character choice rather than just plot revelation. He believes that even with big action sequences, a finale must fundamentally change the characters to be effective. He aims to make the audience look back at the beginning of the season and realize how far the people have become.

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Moore's Role and the New Cast Dynamic

Viewers were surprised that Shemar Moore's character, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, was initially the only one returning from the original cast. This decision came after the entire cast participated in efforts to bring the franchise back. Moore, 56, addressed the decision to bring S.W.A.T. back with a completely new cast. He stated that he is proud of the journey and appreciates the whole history. He referred to the original series as the mothership, acknowledging the legacy he helped build over nearly a decade.

Moore also touched upon the potential for a crossover with Criminal Minds. He admitted he had not considered the idea initially but found it amazing. He confirmed that they maintain the same approach as the last season, involving cameos only when essential to the story. He expressed excitement that the material from a year ago is finally reaching the world. The response from audiences has been great, and there is no reason they would not continue that pattern if the opportunity arises.

Backlash and Future of the Franchise

The decision to give S.W.A.T. a spinoff after multiple cancellations has generated mixed reactions. The specific focus on Shemar Moore has faced backlash from some segments of the fanbase. This sentiment exists despite the network's initial attempts to save the original series. The procedural has faced its fair share of battles to remain on the air since its 2017 premiere. Six seasons were put out on CBS before the first cancellation. The transition to a new format with a new cast represents a significant shift for the established brand. The franchise now relies on innovation to maintain its relevance in the current television landscape.

The future of the S.W.A.T. brand depends on how well the new season balances nostalgia with innovation. Ning's strategy to make the content darker and more serialized aims to attract viewers who have moved on from the original run. Moore's involvement serves as a bridge between the old and new iterations. The collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and the creative team will determine if this second chance can sustain the franchise. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether the new direction can satisfy both longtime fans and new audiences.