S.S. United States to Be Scuttled as Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

The once‑fast ocean liner will sink on February 21, 2025, creating a 180‑foot deep reef to attract divers and fish while preserving a maritime landmark.

The U.S. naval museum ship, S.S. United States, will be deliberately sunk on Wednesday, February 21, 2025, off the Florida Panhandle, turning it into the world's largest artificial reef. The project, costing $13.5 million, aims to boost marine tourism, provide new home for tuna, marlin and swordfish, and preserve a 1952‑era maritime icon.

How the Scuttling Will Be Executed

Engineers have removed the ship's 65‑foot smokestacks, bored 10‑by‑10 foot holes in the deck and cut more than 400 portholes. The water‑retaining tanks that once cooled the boilers were removed, allowing seawater to flood the hull once valves open. The vessel will settle at a depth of about 180 feet, with the top deck 60 feet below the surface-deep enough for amateur divers while offering a dramatic visual spectacle.

Also read S.S. United States sinking date moved up due to weather

Stakeholder Positions and Planning

David Lawrence, board member of the S.S. United States Conservancy, said, 'Our goal was to make sure that she wasn't lost forever.' National Environmental Protection Agency directives and explosives restrictions forced the plan to rely on controlled flooding rather than dynamite, according to Okaloosa County spokesperson Nick Tomecek. He explained that the decision to move the sinking date up a day was due to weather concerns and a desire to avoid strong gales that could damage the reefs or crew.

Impact on the Local Economy and Marine Life

The scuttling will create a new dive destination 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola. Local businesses anticipate a boost from diving tickets, guided tours and increased fishing activity. Experts predict that the reef will attract schools of marlin and swordfish to the Gulf, supporting commercial and recreational fisheries. The site sits near 500 existing artificial reefs, offering a network of habitats for marine life and divers.

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Historical Significance of the Vessel

Launched in 1951, the 990‑foot liner made more than 800 Atlantic crossings before being decommissioned in 1969. It carried Hollywood stars Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, President John F. Kennedy, and former King Edward VIII, and was the longest and fastest ship in the world upon its 1952 maiden voyage. The ship's average speed was 41 mph, outrunning the RMS Queen Mary by 4.5 mph. Even in a gale of 69 mph, the vessel completed its journey, earning a reputation for resilience and engineering excellence.

Future Plans for the Ship's Legacy

Following the sinking, the removed smokestacks will be repurposed as a museum exhibit, celebrating the ship's history and the people who aboard it. The S.S. United States Conservancy will oversee the restoration of the onsite materials and ensure that the reef remains a safe, welcoming environment for divers and marine life alike.