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S.S. United States sinking: Final journal to become artificial reef happening Wednesday

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S.S. United States sinking: Final journal to become artificial reef happening Wednesday
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Deployment operations are set to begin at 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST) on Wednesday. Officials say a livestream will be available to watch.

Deployment operations are set to begin at 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday. Officials say a livestream will be available On Monday night, leaders in Okaloosa County, Florida, announced they were moving up the sinking by one day because of weather conditions.

"Safety is always a top priority in Okaloosa County," said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. "There is simply no reason to take an unnecessary risk when adjusting the schedule will allow us to carry out this historic deployment safely and smoothly. "Action News reporter John Paul is in Florida ready to capture the final voyage of this storied ship "While the weather may have changed our plans, it has given this historic occasion an especially meaningful date," said Goodwin.

Also readS.S. United States sinking date moved up due to weather

"On Veterans Day, as we honor the men and women who served our nation, we will also honor the legacy of the SS United States, a magnificent ship that proudly bears the name of the country they so bravely defended. "Okaloosa County officials have promoted the project as both an economic development opportunity and an environmental asset, saying the vessel will become a major diving attraction and a habitat for marine life.

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The SS United States, launched in 1952, still holds the trans-Atlantic speed record for an ocean liner. The ship was designated for the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and is widely regarded as one of the most important examples of American maritime engineering. The vessel spent nearly three decades docked along Philadelphia's Delaware River waterfront before departing last year for Alabama, where crews have been preparing it for its next role as an artificial reef.

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SS United States Departs Mobile for Florida Reef Sinking

The historic SS United States ocean liner leaves Mobile, Alabama, for Okaloosa County, Florida, to become an artificial reef after legal battles and preservation efforts fail.

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