S&P Dow Jones Indices Preserves Existing Eligibility Criteria for Major Benchmarks

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday it will preserve its existing eligibility criteria for major benchmarks like the S&P 500, effectively closing the door on expedited inclusion for large technology IPOs such as Elon Musk's SpaceX. The decision represents a divergence from recent industry trends and will delay billions of dollars in flows from passive investment funds.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday it will preserve its existing eligibility criteria for major benchmarks like the S&P 500, effectively closing the door on expedited inclusion for large technology IPO s such as Elon Musk 's SpaceX.

The decision represents a divergence from recent industry trends and will delay billions of dollars in flows from passive investment funds. The index provider stated in a press release that it will not reduce the current 12-month seasoning period required for newly public companies.

Additionally, the organization will not waive existing profitability and public float requirements based solely on a company's size. This approach contrasts sharply with recent policy changes adopted by competing index providers Nasdaq and FTSE Russell, both of which have implemented mechanisms for faster inclusion of mega-cap IPOs. The practical implications for companies planning major public offerings are substantial.

New listings like Elon Musk's SpaceX will not immediately benefit from the surge of demand that comes from funds tracking the S&P 500. According to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, fast inclusion in the benchmark would have generated approximately $14 billion in forced passive buying for SpaceX, more than $8 billion for OpenAI, and about $4.6 billion for Anthropic. The debate over expedited inclusion has generated significant discussion among market participants.

Critics of faster inclusion argue that traditional requirements regarding profitability, float, and trading history serve important protective functions for benchmarks. These skeptics contend that adding IPOs too quickly could expose passive funds to heightened volatility and force them to purchase shares before reliable market pricing becomes fully established. Conversely, proponents of accelerated inclusion maintain that indexes should incorporate massive companies as rapidly as possible to accurately represent the market investors actually own.

They argue that trillion-dollar firms can demonstrate economic significance long before satisfying traditional index requirements. For SpaceX, which is preparing what could become the largest IPO in history, the ruling means the company would not qualify for S&P 500 inclusion until at least one year after its public listing. The company would also need to meet the index's existing standards for profitability and public float.

James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, expressed surprise at the decision, stating, I am genuinely surprised. But S&P is the market leader and they can buck the trend.

In contrast to S&P's conservative approach, Nasdaq recently modified its rules to allow SpaceX to join the Nasdaq 100 Index in just 15 trading days, a significant reduction from the previous three-month minimum. FTSE Russell implemented a similar policy shift, shortening the waiting period to five trading days.

Financial services giant Morningstar disagrees with Elon Musk's $1.75 trillion valuation for the company: At a $1.75 trillion valuation with the company booking revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025, SpaceX would trade at a trailing price-to-revenue multiple of 93.7 times. Analysts at Morningstar have actually valued the company at $780 billion, roughly half of the company's targeted $1.75 trillion target.

Morningstar equity analyst Nicolas Owens commented on the company's AI efforts, saying We don't see Grok as one of the leading AI labs today, adding We think the company has been significantly overvalued and investors will have opportunities to buy the stock at more attractive levels after the IPO. For many investors, the investment represents as much a bet on Musk himself as on SpaceX.

His track record at Tesla and his ability to mobilize retail traders could generate strong demand for shares, as his reputation has done for previous ventures





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