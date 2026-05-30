S&P 500 Extends Winning Streak as Brent Stalls Near $92 Amid Iran Ceasefire Hopes

The S&P 500 logged its ninth consecutive weekly gain, the longest run since 2023, while Brent crude settled near $92 a barrel on speculation of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension. Despite the macro rally, major cryptocurrencies slipped as spot Bitcoin ETF inflows cooled, with only Hyperliquid's HYPE rallying.

The S&P 500 posted its longest weekly winning streak since 2023 and Brent oil stabilized near $92 on US-Iran ceasefire hopes. The biggest cryptocurrencies still drifted lower, with Hyperliquid's HYPE the only major name to rally.

U.S. stocks and oil rallied, with the S&P 500 logging a ninth straight weekly gain and Brent crude hovering near $92 a barrel on hopes for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension. Major cryptocurrencies lagged the macro rally, with bitcoin, ether and other large-cap tokens falling around 2% to 6% amid cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows.

Smaller tokens were a bright spot, as Hyperliquid’s HYPE surged nearly 20% and BNB and XRP notched modest gains, even as the fragile macro rally remained vulnerable to setbacks in Iran deal talks. The S&P 500's longest weekly winning streak since 2023 and Brent crude settling near $92 on U.S.-Iran ceasefire hopes have failed to pull bitcoinand ether higher, with the two largest cryptocurrencies finishing the week down nearly 3% as cooling spot bitcoin ETF inflows reinforced the pullback.

The S&P 500 posted its ninth consecutive weekly gain on Friday, the longest such run since 2023 and a streak matched only a handful of times in the past four decades, putting the index up almost 20% from its March lows. Brent crude settled around $92 a barrel and Treasuries climbed on the week, trimming some of their war-driven losses. The macro tailwind has come on hopes the U.S. and Iran will sign off on a 60-day ceasefire extension.

President Donald Trump said Friday he was ready to make a "final determination" on a preliminary agreement but restated his demand that any deal require Iran to abandon its nuclear program, surrender its enriched uranium and open the Strait of Hormuz. Crypto did not move with the tape.

Bitcoin slipped 2.6% over the past seven days to $73,445, ether 2.5% to $2,011, solana 2.2% to $82.42 and TRON's TRX 5.6%, its worst weekly drop in the top 10, according to CoinDesk data. The exception was the smaller side of the leaderboard. Hyperliquid's HYPE token ripped 19.4% on the week to $65 as sentiment for the asset continues to grow. Intercontinental Exchange chief Jeffrey Sprecherat a Bernstein conference and calling it "bigger than NASDAQ.

" BNB closed up 1.9% and XRP eked out a 0.7% weekly gain. The Iran deal still needs Trump's signature, and the red lines he restated on Friday sit well beyond what Iran has indicated it would accept publicly. The macro rally is one bad headline from reversing.





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S&P 500 Brent Crude Iran Ceasefire Cryptocurrency Decline Hyperliquid HYPE

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