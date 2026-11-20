The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell into correction territory on Friday as AI stocks collapsed, with Nvidia sinking 13.8 percent and Anthropic falling back to its IPO price.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell into correction territory on Friday as a broad sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hammered Wall Street.

Wall Street Falls As Ai Stocks Sell Off

The S&P 500 closed down 3.7 percent, ending 11.8 percent below its most recent high in early October. It was the index's seventh straight day of losses, its longest losing streak since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Nvidia led the decline, losing 13.8 percent for its worst day since the DeepSeek rout in January 2025 and its seventh consecutive day of falls.

Also read Dow drops below Pam Bondi threshold of 50,000 as Nvidia shares slide

Since founder Jensen Huang resigned last week amid a scandal, Nvidia shares have lost nearly half their value. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Micron each suffered double-digit declines. The sell-off hit companies that rent computing capacity, including CoreWeave and Nebius, whose shares fell sharply. Amazon and Cisco each lost nearly 5 percent, while Meta Platforms also came under pressure.

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The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.1 percent, erasing all its gains for the year and posting a weekly loss of about 10 percent. Anthropic, the AI firm behind the Claude chatbot, completed the largest initial public offering in history two days before the crash. It priced shares at $83, raised $81 billion, and reached a market capitalization of roughly $1.3 trillion. The stock opened Thursday at $111.50 and briefly touched $115.10 before retreating.

On Friday it fell back to the IPO price of $83 around midday. Siebert Financial's Mark Malek told the Daily Mail that while Anthropic's IPO is fantastic for the overall AI ecosystem, it is considerably less fantastic for its shareholders. He said the same wealth creation that finances the next generation of AI startups may ultimately create competitors that challenge Anthropic's extraordinary valuation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 900 points, or 1.9 percent, ending more than 10 percent below its record close. Nvidia was the largest percentage loser on the Dow, followed by Goldman Sachs, down about 7 percent, and Caterpillar, down more than 5 percent. All three major indexes had their worst weekly performance since April 2025, with the S&P 500 down more than 8 percent for the week and the Dow down about 8 percent.

Market leadership rotated sharply away from growth stocks toward defensive sectors. Information technology led the S&P 500 declines, while consumer discretionary and industrials also fell. Financials, materials, and communication services traded lower. Consumer staples rose about 1 percent late in the session, while healthcare and energy edged higher.

Defensive Sectors Gain As Tech Declines

UnitedHealth Group led gainers, rising about 3 percent after an analyst upgrade. Walmart gained about 1.5 percent, and Johnson & Johnson rose about 1 percent. Costco also saw modest gains following Walmart's strong quarterly earnings, which featured robust revenue and same-store sales growth. Utilities and real estate held earlier gains.

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The tech sell-off began in Japan and South Korea overnight, where the Nikkei and Kospi each fell more than 5 percent, with European markets down sharply as well. Bitcoin dropped below $60,000, weighing on Coinbase, Strategy, and Robinhood shares. Investors bought Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield to about 4.91 percent from 5.04 percent late Thursday.

Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, said the notion that AI can continue to spend unlimited amounts of money and support the stock market is ending as we speak. But he added that he does not think the overall bull market that started in October 2022 is over. Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, told CNBC the stock market is going through an AI repricing.

Experts Warn Of Ai Bubble And Rate Risks

He cited slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for AI-related projects, and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth. Fears of a bubble in the sector were worsened by recent midterm elections, where candidates advocating for a slowdown in data center construction won at both federal and state levels. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Friday that interest rates remain too low to bring inflation under control.

Traders continue to price in a quarter-point Fed rate increase in December, and some investors now eye a larger hike.