Pedro Sánchez acknowledges government errors in a televised debate against Alberto Núñez Feijóo, setting the stage for the critical November 29 snap elections in Spain.

Pedro Sánchez openly admitted that his administration made significant errors in corruption, housing, and other critical sectors during a televised debate on Thursday. This concession came as a pivotal moment in the campaign leading up to the November 29 snap elections in Spain. The Prime Minister, who has faced growing public scrutiny, stated that he has no qualms about acknowledging these failures.

Core Details and Election Context

The debate marked the first and only face-to-face encounter between the ruling Socialist Prime Minister and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the center-right People's Party. This event is the eighth of its kind in Spain since the country returned to democracy. The confrontation centered on major crises, including corruption, the housing shortage, and transportation disasters. Sánchez argued that despite these admitted mistakes, Spain is currently in its best shape in decades since he and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party took office in 2018.

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Competing Views on Governance and Crisis

Alberto Núñez Feijóo directly challenged Sánchez's claims by listing numerous crises under the socialist administration. He cited the Ceuta mass migrant invasion and the April 2025 nationwide events as evidence of governance failures. Feijóo also pointed out that sixteen years after the previous socialist term under José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, many issues persist. He emphasized that Spain deserves a decent President, implying Sánchez does not meet that standard due to the ongoing controversies.

Migration, Corruption, and Social Justice

Discussions on migration revealed starkly contrasting statistics between the two leaders. Sánchez claimed his government reduced illegal immigration by 21 percent since 2018 and highlighted the economic contributions of migrants to construction and healthcare. In response, Feijóo asserted that illegal migration surged by 39 percent in 2026, making it the second largest concern for Spaniards after housing. He noted that over half a million illegal migrants entered Spain since 2018, with nearly 100,000 arriving during the late July invasion of Ceuta.

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Corruption remained a central theme, with Feijóo stating that Spanish socialists have 131 members facing charges. He noted that 15 of these individuals have been convicted for 24 different crimes, totaling 1,400 years of prison time. Feijóo argued that these appointments were the responsibility of Sánchez, who knew the individuals involved. The Prime Minister countered by criticizing the coalition of Feijóo and VOX leader Santiago Abascal, describing it as a source of regression, insults, lies, and budget cuts.

Impact and Scheduled Next Steps

Sánchez also addressed the recent train tragedies, admitting that trusting the wrong people was a mistake. He offered apologies to the families of victims from the accidents in Adamuz and Urda, which occurred in October. Although he did not attend a service honoring the Urda victims, he expressed willingness to ask for forgiveness. The political landscape remains tense as Spain prepares for the November 29 vote, with Sánchez aiming to secure a progressive government in place over the next four years to improve social justice and public services.