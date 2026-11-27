Analysis of S-Game's Phantom Edges system highlights missed opportunities for iconic weapons like the Thunder Spear to become full main arsenal tools.

Players of recent martial arts fantasy titles from S-Game Studio have long celebrated the developer's habit of placing visually spectacular and uniquely designed weapons into the hands of formidable enemies. This design philosophy creates a memorable loop where combatants face stylish warriors, only to witness the enemy unleash an absurdly cool attack that leaves the player desperately wanting that specific tool for their own character. The excitement of acquiring these rare items is a cornerstone of the game's appeal, yet it is frequently tempered by a disappointing catch regarding how those items are integrated into the player's actual toolkit.

Distinction Between Weapon Types Limits Playability

The core mechanic driving this limitation lies in how the game's internal systems split its arsenal into two distinct categories: main weapons and Phantom Edges. Main weapons form the foundation of a player's combat style, utilizing two slots that allow for switching between different approaches as a fight unfolds. In contrast, Phantom Edges serve as supplemental combat abilities rather than full-fledged weapons. This separation is intended to give players plenty of ways to be creative during fights, but it also means that some of the most spectacular weapon designs never get the chance to become the stars of their own dedicated movesets.

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This structural division often feels more restrictive than it needs to be. When a Phantom Edge has a design that could easily support an entire moveset, limiting it to a secondary ability feels like leaving an excellent idea only half-finished. The distinction determines which items are promoted into the main arsenal and which are relegated to playing second fiddle, creating a scenario where truly incredible designs are confined to a single combat function. For a sequel, there is a strong argument that more of these visually stunning weapons should be promoted into the main arsenal to fully realize their potential.

Phantom Edges Act as Supplemental Abilities Only

It is crucial to understand that the concept of Phantom Edges is not inherently problematic. They serve as a great way to give additional options without requiring every new weapon to become another full-fledged addition to the main arsenal. This flexibility allows combat to breathe without turning every encounter into a chaotic button-mashing contest. However, the problem arises when the distinction should not be determined solely by which category a weapon happens to occupy from the start.

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If a design has enough personality to make an enemy encounter memorable, there is a good chance it has enough potential to become a fantastic main weapon as well. S-Game Studio knows how to make a weapon feel like an extension of its wielder, and some of the most memorable encounters are elevated by the sheer spectacle of watching an enemy unleash a distinctive fighting style. Naturally, that makes players want to get their hands on the same weapon. The current setup ensures that while you do often get the weapon, discovering that a particularly exciting design is only available as a Phantom Edge can feel like being handed the wrapping paper after someone else gets the present.

Thunder Spear Example Highlights Missed Opportunities

A prime example of this friction is the acquisition of the Thunder Spear. Getting this weapon is genuinely exciting, especially when considering how much potential it has as part of the main arsenal. However, the initial realization that it is a Phantom Edge often deflates that excitement. Instead of getting an entirely new moveset to learn and incorporate into a fighting style, the player is left with a single ability that consumes a resource. This outcome occurs on one of the most spectacular-looking weapons in the game, creating a sense of missed opportunity.

While the Thunder Spear is still a useful addition to combat, it is not nearly as exciting as having the weapon available as one of the primary choices. The player wants to fight with the Thunder Spear, not simply borrow it for one attack before returning to regular weapons. It is difficult not to imagine how much more interesting the combat could have been with a full moveset. The current system requires mastering one specific attack rather than integrating the weapon's full design language into the player's repertoire.

Future Sequels Should Expand Main Arsenal Diversity

Looking forward, there is a strong desire for S-Game Studio to keep expanding the arsenal in a sequel by introducing even more outlandish weapon designs. Limiting the next game's weapon roster to familiar blades would be a huge missed opportunity given the success of martial arts fantasy themes. The goal should be to give players stranger weapons that look completely ridiculous until they are seen in the hands of a skilled fighter. Most importantly, the studio should give us the opportunity to actually master those weapons rather than relegating so many of them to the Phantom Edge system.

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Phantom Edges will likely keep their place in the combat system to provide extra flexibility, but the sequel should be more willing to turn its coolest weapon concepts into fully playable additions to the main arsenal. The distinction between a supplemental ability and a core weapon should be based on the design's potential for depth rather than a rigid categorization. By doing so, S-Game can maintain the surprise and spectacle that defines its encounters while giving players the deep mechanical engagement they crave. The next iteration must balance surprise with substantial utility.

Developers must recognize the unique opportunity to elevate designs that currently play second fiddle. If a weapon design is visually striking and thematically resonant enough to define a boss encounter, it deserves a dedicated moveset. This approach would reward players who invest time in mastering the game's systems with a more diverse and expressive toolkit. The current model leaves too many incredible ideas trapped in a secondary role. Expanding the main arsenal with these previously supplemental designs would significantly enhance the long-term replayability of the title. S-Game has the design talent to make this work, and the player base is eager to wield these legendary tools without restriction.