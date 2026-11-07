S Club 7 Announces 13-Date UK Tour for 2024 with Five Members

S Club 7 confirms a 13-date UK tour for next year featuring Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, and Jo O'Meara. Hannah Spearritt will not perform.

S Club 7 has officially confirmed a return to the stage with a planned 13-date UK tour scheduled for next year. The pop group, originally formed by Simon Fuller and achieving massive success in 1998, will proceed with five members. This announcement follows their previous reunions in 2015 and for their 25th anniversary in 2023. The band remains best known for chart-topping hits including Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Reach, and Never Had a Dream Come True. This new tour represents another significant chapter in the career of the Manchester-based phenomenon that captivated millions of young fans globally.

Tour Lineup and Missing Member Details

Bradley McIntosh, aged 45, Rachel Stevens, aged 48, Jon Lee, aged 44, Tina Barrett, aged 50, and Jo O'Meara, aged 47, are confirmed to perform on all thirteen dates. Hannah Spearritt will not participate in this upcoming tour. Her absence stems from her decision to withdraw from their previous tour plans following the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole. The core five members will carry forward the legacy of the group as they prepare for the upcoming series of performances across the United Kingdom.

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Hannah Spearritt Career Path and Recent Moves

Hannah Spearritt transitioned away from music after the initial split of S Club 7 to pursue a robust acting career. She starred in films such as Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London and Seed of Chucky. She later secured a lead role as Abby Maitland in five seasons of the ITV series Primeval. Her stage credits include performances in One Man, Two Guvnors and The Armour. She also appeared on Casualty before joining EastEnders in 2017 as Kandice Taylor.

Her personal life has seen significant changes, including dating Primeval co-star Andrew-Lee Potts from 2008 to 2013. She dated personal trainer Adam Thomas starting in 2013, with a brief separation in 2015 before reuniting in 2018. The couple has two daughters, Taya, who is seven, and Tora, who is five. Spearritt also faced health challenges after breast implant surgery in 2013, which led to chronic fatigue, memory loss, and depression. She released a documentary titled Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants after removing them in 2016.

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In July of last year, Spearritt participated in Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins but left the show within hours of day one. She described experiencing an overwhelming panic-type episode during a hostage rescue exercise in Wales. Despite this, she attempted a business venture in 2022 by opening a holistic café named Earth & Fire in Twickenham. The business failed coinciding with family financial difficulties and temporary homelessness. In January 2025, Spearritt and her family relocated to Costa Rica to live an off-grid, sustainable jungle lifestyle focused on farming.

Paul Cattermole Tragic Death and Legacy

Paul Cattermole died suddenly of natural causes at age 46 on April 6, 2023. His death occurred just two months after he and the band announced plans for their reunion tour. His body was discovered in his ground floor flat in Wareham, Dorset, shocking fans and bandmates alike. Cattermole had been in good spirits days earlier when seen at a park near his home. His ex-girlfriend and fellow S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt was described as being in bits upon hearing the news.

Cattermole originally left S Club 7 in 2002, citing creative differences, which sent shockwaves through the fanbase. After leaving the group, he made a living as a tarot card reader. His post-band life included financial struggles, including bankruptcy in 2014. He even listed his Brit Award for sale on eBay to pay bills, stating there were bills to pay. He had expressed interest in signing up for reality shows like I'm A Celebrity.. The band rebranded as S Club following his death and vowed to continue with the tour.

Future Implications for S Club Activities

The upcoming 13-date UK tour marks a critical moment for the surviving members of the pop group. It serves as both a celebration of their enduring musical legacy and a testament to their resilience after the loss of Cattermole. The tour dates will allow fans to reconnect with the music that defined the late Nineties and early Two Thousands. The group's history, from its formation by Simon Fuller to its various reunions, highlights its lasting cultural impact. Fans can expect performances of their classic hits as the group moves forward with this new chapter.