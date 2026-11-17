Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi discusses his new film All of a Sudden, inspired by letters from a cancer patient, exploring themes of mortality and unexpected illness.

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi is set to release his latest cinematic exploration, All of a Sudden, in the United States next week. The director, who is currently forty-seven years old, has shifted his narrative focus toward universal themes of caregiving, serious illness, and the inevitability of mortality. This new work represents a significant evolution in his filmography, moving from the cosmic coincidences of previous hits to the grounded realities of human fragility.

Childhood Memories in Tehran Shape Perspective

The roots of Hamaguchi's fascination with chance and fate trace back to his early childhood in Tehran, Iran. In 1981, when Hamaguchi was just two years old, he, his parents, and his elder brother relocated from Osaka to Tehran due to his father's role as a civil servant. The family lived in Iran for three years, moving frequently during his formative years. Although Hamaguchi attended a Japanese kindergarten and interacted mostly with other expatriates, he retained vivid sensory memories of the region.

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One specific incident from that period deeply influenced his worldview. While visiting a department store, Hamaguchi became separated from his family inside an elevator. The doors closed, lifting him away from his relatives, and he immediately began crying, convinced that his life was over. He feared that the crowd and the height would prevent him from ever seeing his family again. However, a kind Iranian man helped him navigate the situation, and the elevator returned to find his family waiting. This brief trauma highlighted the precariousness of existence and the role of chance in human connection.

From Cosmic Coincidence to Ground-Level Realities

Hamaguchi's earlier films often explored the whims of fate and the paths not taken. His 2021 triptych, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, examined destiny through interwoven stories, while his 2018 drama Asako I & II focused on a woman caught between two doppelgangers. These works played with the idea that small moments could drastically alter a life's trajectory. He has often questioned whether his own life might have changed had that childhood incident in Tehran ended differently.

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However, his recent projects have moved away from these abstract cosmic possibilities toward more concrete, somber realities. His acclaimed 2021 film, Drive My Car, portrayed a theatre director and his driver, both recovering from profound personal trauma. His 2023 release, Evil Does Not Exist, offered a discomfiting look at environmental ruin and corporate greed in a threatened mountain community. This progression demonstrates a clear artistic journey from the metaphysical to the tangible struggles of modern life.

Adapting Correspondence Between Friends and a Patient

All of a Sudden draws its source material from a book authored by philosopher Makiko Miyano and medical anthropologist Maho Isono. The two women met in 2018 after Miyano received a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. As Miyano's health rapidly declined, the pair began exchanging letters, which eventually formed the basis of their published correspondence. The book was released in September 2019, just a few months before Miyano passed away.

Hamaguchi encountered the book around the time he was finishing editing Drive My Car. Producer Hiroko Matsuda provided him with the text, recognizing its potential for adaptation. Hamaguchi found the work deeply moving, describing it as a visceral, almost physical sensation. However, he initially struggled with how to translate the highly abstract nature of the letters into a cinematic format without losing the emotional core of the original document.

Production Insights and Directorial Process

Hamaguchi conducted this interview at the offices of Bitters End, an independent film company that has produced and distributed several of his major works, including All of a Sudden. The discussion took place on a sweltering late-summer day in Shibuya, one of Tokyo's busiest wards. Despite the heat, Hamaguchi maintained a composed demeanor, wearing a T-shirt under a neat short-sleeved button-down. He was accompanied by Aiko Masubuchi, a producer and film programmer who has served as his Japanese-English interpreter for over a decade.

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Hamaguchi's ability to engage in small talk about favorite filmmakers reflects his broad cultural awareness and dedication to the craft. His latest film continues his tradition of meticulously crafted storytelling, tackling heavy subjects with a sensitive and nuanced approach. As All of a Sudden prepares for its American release, it promises to extend his reach to a global audience eager for his thoughtful examinations of the human condition. The film stands as a testament to his ability to transform complex philosophical inquiries into accessible and powerful cinematic experiences.