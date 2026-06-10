Rylan Clark Opens Up About Infidelity, Divorce and New Relationship on The Assembly

Rylan Clark discusses the fallout of his 2021 divorce after admitting to cheating, his mental‑health struggles, the pressure of representing gay marriage, and his fresh romance with Kennedy Bates during a candid Assembly interview.

Rylan Clark , the 37‑year‑old television presenter best known for his flamboyant personality, faced a probing interview on the talk show The Assembly where he spoke candidly about the collapse of his six‑year marriage to Dan Neal.

The conversation began when an audience member asked whether honesty was always the best policy after Clark confessed to cheating on his husband, an admission that led to their divorce in 2021. Clark responded without hesitation, insisting that honesty, even when painful, was essential to his own mental health.

"I'm okay admitting I'm in the wrong because I don't deal well with guilt or secrets," he said. "It made me so ill, like so ill. It sounds terrible, but I'm glad it happened," he added, highlighting how the confession, though devastating, ultimately lifted a weight he had been carrying for years. When pressed about what he missed about Dan, Clark's response was stark: "I never think about him.

" He likened the aftermath of the split to having the rug pulled from under him, describing the experience as falling and breaking both arms and legs, leaving him unable to get back up. The emotional toll drove him to move back in with his mother, seeking refuge from the house that held too many painful memories.

In a previous podcast episode titled "Rylan: How to Be in Love with Stephen Fry," he reflected on the broader implications of his divorce for the LGBTQ+ community. Stephen Fry asked whether Clark felt a responsibility to represent gay marriage positively, noting that public gay couples are often expected to demonstrate the same durability as heterosexual unions.

Clark admitted feeling like a "complete and utter failure" both personally and in the eyes of the community, though he quickly rejected the notion of being a "poster child for gayness," emphasizing that his personal struggles should not be politicised. Since the divorce, Clark has begun rebuilding his personal life. In January, he announced his new relationship with Kennedy Bates, sharing a series of sun‑kissed photographs from a Maldives holiday.

The couple stayed at the upscale Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort, where Kennedy playfully drew a large heart on Clark's back with sunscreen and the pair were often seen holding hands on the beach and swimming together in turquoise waters. Clark captioned the images, "Maldives. You were perfect. New year, new friends, new beginnings," to which Bates replied, "A fantastic little holiday we had.

" During The Assembly interview, Clark recounted how his friends initially reacted to the new romance with a simple compliment - "He's handsome" - a line that underscored the supportive environment surrounding his latest chapter. The rupture of his marriage also triggered a severe mental health crisis for Clark. He disclosed that he suffered suicidal thoughts and experienced a drastic weight loss, dropping to just nine stone.

Those hardships are documented in the second half of his autobiography, TEN: The Decade That Changed My Future, where he reflects on the lessons learned from a relationship entered too young and the importance of self‑respect.

"I'm not going to settle for something that's not right," he wrote, framing the collapse as a strange sort of gift that forced him to confront his own worth. In light of his past experiences, Clark hinted at a more pragmatic approach to future commitments, joking that any subsequent marriage would include a prenup to avoid repeating past mistakes.

His candour on The Assembly, coupled with the vibrant display of his new love life, paints a portrait of a man navigating the tumultuous aftermath of infidelity, divorce, and public scrutiny while seeking authenticity and happiness on his own terms





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