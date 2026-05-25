Rylan Clark Opens Up About Celebrities Being 'Cancelled' Amid Social Media backlash

Rylan Clark has spoken candidly about how the cancellation of his celebrity friends affects him, and his own past experiences of infidelity and mental breakdown. The Assembly host also praised the show's honest nature, sparking further praise from viewers on social media.

Rylan Clark spoke candidly about his celebrity friends being 'cancelled' during an episode of The Assembly , expressing how difficult it is for those close to the individuals who have made wrong decisions.

Rylan reflected on his own experiences, including the cancellation of his friend Scott Mills after a historical relationship was allegedly uncovered, as well as his own infidelity and the subsequent breakdown in his marriage. The presenter cited the importance of honesty and urged people not to jump to conclusions when faced with uncertain situations. He also expressed his gratitude for the honest and open nature of The Assembly, which led to further praise from viewers on social media





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Rylan Clark The Assembly Celebrities Being Cancelled Scott Mills Infidelity Mental Breakdown Honesty Social Media Backlash

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