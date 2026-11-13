Rylan Clark Fans Demand Strictly Come Dancing Slot After Children In Need Dance

Viewers urge Rylan Clark to join Strictly Come Dancing after his salsa routine with Amy Dowden at Children In Need raised £38.7million for charity.

Television viewers are issuing a collective call for Rylan Clark to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing following his standout performance on Friday night. The 38-year-old presenter captivated audiences during the BBC Children In Need telethon held at MediaCityUK in Salford. His energetic salsa routine, performed alongside professional dancer Amy Dowden, has sparked a widespread social media campaign demanding his inclusion in the main show.

Clark co-hosted the annual fundraising event alongside Sara Cox, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Jones, and Tyler West. The group of presenters all participated in dance challenges to support the charity. The efforts of the team and millions of viewers resulted in total donations reaching an impressive £38.7million for the 2026 appeal.

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The Salsa Performance and Dedication

Rylan Clark and Amy Dowden danced to the Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life. The performance was a heartfelt dedication to his mother, Linda. Clark shared that his mother was always his biggest supporter during his childhood and would encourage him to dance to her favorite songs. He noted that she would let him play the track loudly while he danced around, allowing him to be his authentic self.

The routine was one of several dance segments featured during the broadcast. Sara Cox and Julian Caillon performed a jive to Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love in honor of her brother. Alex Jones and Aljaž Škorjanec danced to Birdy's Wings to support the BBC Children In Need Challenge Squad. This squad consisted of four young people who completed personal challenges to raise vital funds for projects supported by the charity.

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Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones performed The Floral Dance in tribute to the late Sir Terry Wogan. The dance celebrated his enduring legacy and long-standing connection to the BBC Children In Need campaign. Tyler West and Alexis Warr also took the floor with an energetic performance to Always There by Jocelyn Brown. Their routine was dedicated to his girlfriend, Morning Live presenter Molly Rainford.

Social Media Reaction and Viewer Calls

Following the broadcast, fans took to the social media platform X to voice their support for Clark. Many users argued that he would be a perfect fit for the Strictly Come Dancing panel or as a host for the main series. Commenters highlighted his natural charm and previous television presenting experience, particularly his work alongside Emma Bunton on It Takes Two. One viewer stated that having him host alongside Emma and actual celebrities would bring them back to the show.

Others used direct appeals such as Get Rylan on Strictly immediately. The sentiment suggested that his ability to connect with audiences and his dancing skills made him an obvious choice for the franchise. Fans believed that his presence on the main series would elevate the entertainment value of the program. The hashtag #StrictlyComeDancing trended as supporters rallied behind the presenter.

Celebrity Prank and Dune Interview

In a separate segment of the evening, Rylan Clark was the subject of a surprise prank by actors Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Clark believed he was conducting an interview with the cast of Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled for release in theaters and IMAX on December 18. The actors, however, had been given secret instructions via earpieces to sabotage the chat.

The instructions involved interacting with children present in the studio and performing unexpected actions. Timothee Chalamet was directed to stroke Clark's beard during the conversation. Initially hesitant, the actor stood up and stretched mid-interview before being prompted by the children to proceed. Zendaya commented on the smooth texture of Clark's beard as the prank unfolded.

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Clark maintained his professionalism throughout the prank, reacting with good humor to the unexpected behavior. The segment showcased the lighthearted atmosphere of the Children In Need show. It highlighted the ability of the presenters to engage with major film promotions while supporting charitable causes. The interaction added a layer of unpredictability to the evening's programming.

Additional Challenges and Fundraising Success

Outside of the dance floor, other celebrities undertook significant physical challenges. Owain Wyn Evans completed a four-nations cycling challenge in Cardiff on Friday. He raised £3,853,530 for the charity through his endurance efforts. His achievement contributed significantly to the overall total raised during the telethon.

The Morning Live team also participated in the festivities. Presenters Michelle Ackerley and Gethin Jones joined Kym Marsh, Mike Sweeney, Iona Bain, Nick Stapleton, Dr Ranj, Wayne Perrey, and Yvonne Cobb. They performed the song Elsewhere to raise additional funds for the cause. Their involvement demonstrated the broad support for the charity across BBC programming.

The success of the event underscores the continued popularity of both the charity and its celebrity ambassadors. The combination of dance performances, interviews, and personal challenges created a compelling narrative for viewers. The £38.7million total reflects the public's willingness to support children in need through entertainment. As the dust settles on the telethon, the call for Rylan Clark to join Strictly Come Dancing remains strong.