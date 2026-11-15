Rylan Clark Defects to Global Radio After Being Skipped for Strictly Come Dancing Host Role

Rylan Clark is leaving the BBC for rival broadcaster Global, taking his podcast with him after being passed over to host Strictly Come Dancing.

Television personality Rylan Clark has officially ended his long-standing tenure with the BBC by moving to commercial rival Global. The 38-year-old broadcaster is departing the public service corporation after being overlooked for the new presenting role on the hit dance show Strictly Come Dancing. This decision marks a significant shift in the British media landscape, as Clark joins a growing list of former BBC stars who have switched to commercial stations in recent years.

The move includes the transfer of his popular relationship podcast, which will continue under a slightly modified title on its new platform. Rylan Clark was widely expected to be considered for the new Strictly Come Dancing presenting duties following the departure of long-time host Claudia Winkleman. Instead, producers chose comedian Josh Widdicombe, 43, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe, 39, to join veteran presenter Emma Willis, 50, for the upcoming series.

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This exclusion from the high-profile role appears to be the primary catalyst for Clark's departure from Broadcasting House. Internal communications from a senior Global producer indicate that the project received final approval recently, with recordings scheduled to begin in the coming weeks before the February launch. Clark is taking his podcast How To Be In Love with him, and the show is set to be rebranded as How To Be In Love With Rylan Clark upon its arrival at the commercial giant.

Rylan Clark has been a staple of BBC programming for over a decade, having first gained widespread fame on ITV's The X Factor in 2012. Since then, he has become one of the corporation's most recognizable faces, hosting major events such as Eurovision and appearing on popular shows like The One Show, Ready Steady Cook, and various BBC Radio 2 programs. He also hosted the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two for several years.

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Despite this extensive portfolio and close ties to the ballroom franchise, sources indicate that Clark feels undervalued by the BBC. One insider stated that Rylan feels completely done over after years of loyalty, noting that many viewers genuinely believed he should have received the Strictly job. There is a prevailing sense that the BBC took his consistent performance for granted, leading him to seek new challenges rather than wait indefinitely for recognition. Global clearly recognizes his value and has moved quickly to invest in his talent and enormous following.

The decision to bypass Rylan Clark for the Strictly Come Dancing role has sparked considerable controversy among the viewing public. During a Strictly special for Children In Need on Friday night, thousands of viewers took to social media to express their fury at the omission. Many fans explicitly begged BBC bosses to reconsider and hire Rylan for the next series, arguing that his familiarity with the show would make him a natural fit. Strictly fans pleaded with Rylan to sign up to the next series after he impressed viewers with his Children In Need routine, as the 2026 appeal reached a staggering 38.7 million pounds.

Rylan Clark is following in the footsteps of several prominent former BBC broadcasters who have successfully transitioned to commercial rivals. High-profile figures such as Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Andrew Marr have previously made similar moves, signaling a trend of top-tier talent leaving the public service broadcaster for more lucrative or flexible commercial arrangements. This migration of established presenters poses a challenge for the BBC, which relies heavily on its star power to attract audiences.

For Global, acquiring a talent of Clark's stature is a major achievement that enhances its competitive position in the broadcasting market. The move is seen as a blow for the BBC, which loses not only a versatile television presenter but also a valuable audio asset in the form of his relationship-focused podcast. Global bosses are now expected to curate a new lineup of high-profile guests, aiming to leverage Clark's warm demeanor, wit, and strong audience connection.

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The BBC version of How To Be In Love saw Clark explore romance, heartbreak, and the secrets of lasting relationships with famous guests including Louis Theroux and the author and podcast host Mel Robbins. Now Global is understood to be seeking a new line-up of high-profile guests for the podcast, with bosses said to be keen to make the most of Clark's warmth, wit, and enormous following. The rebranded podcast is slated to unveil its new direction in February, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the broadcaster in the commercial sector.