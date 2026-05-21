Rylan Clark breaks silence on losing out on Strictly Come Dancing hosting gig

Rylan Clark has spoken out about losing the Strictly Come Dancing hosting gig to Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. He shared a statement and a clip of his iconic X Factor crying video.

Rylan Clark has broken his silence on losing out on the Strictly Come Dancing hosting gig as Emma Willis , Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe were announced.

The trio will take over the ballroom dance competition in September after long-serving hosts Tess Daly, 57, and Claudia Winkleman, 54, quit last year. But now Rylan has shared his emotional loss of missing out on the huge BBC gig as he shared his hilariously iconic X Factor crying video. Alongside the clip of himself famously breaking down in tears when mentor Nicole Scherzinger put him through to the live shows in 2012, Rylan shared a statement.

He penned: 'Just wanted to say as it was reported I was in the race for Strictly, the biggest congrats to my Emma and equal congrats to Johannes and Josh. You're all going to have the best time. Made up for you's.

Rylan Clark has broken his silence on losing out on the Strictly Come Dancing hosting gig as Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe were announced The trio will take over the ballroom dance competition in September after long-serving hosts Tess Daly, 57, and Claudia Winkleman, 54, quit last year 'This wasn't my time sadly but am extremely grateful to even have been considered. I'm taking the news really well but genuinely looking forward to the new series with you three x' The new hosts were selected after being whisked off to a secret destination during the hush-hush auditions earlier this year.

BBC bosses picked the trio after they invited a number of stars including Sara Cox, Zoe Ball and Rylan for chemistry tests. After the new hosts were revealed, Sara, who recently bagged the Radio 2 Breakfast show following Scott Mills' sudden exit, also lifted the lid on the top secret Strictly audition process during her radio show on Tuesday. She said: 'I tried out for Strictly.

And I will say I tried out for it two days after I got offered my number one, all-time, dream job of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. So I was like, Oh, I'll go along and try for Strictly as well, why not, and what next? News at Ten? So I went along, and it was the most gorgeous experience.

I got into a car that was taking me to a secret destination. It was all hush-hush, and it was basically a bit like, you know, when you can go and play the Crystal Maze interactive game? It was like that. I was like, Great, I'm going to be a Strictly presenter for an hour!

The whole thing was really great fun. Sara congratulated Emma, Josh and Johannes for coming out on top in the auditions, and she is relieved that their signing was announced on Tuesday following months of speculation.

But now Rylan has shared his emotional loss of missing out on the huge BBC gig as he shared his hilariously iconic X Factor crying video Alongside the clip of himself famously breaking down in tears when mentor Nicole Scherzinger put him through to the live shows in 2012, Rylan shared a statement Read More Petrified Strictly hosts joke show shakeup could be an absolute disaster Sara added: 'I'm pleased now for all the gossip, and all the WhatsApp groups can calm the heck down, going, Who is it?

' Meanwhile Zoe, who has been a stalwart of the BBC for over 30 years, recently told of her grief at not landing the role having auditioned. Thanks to her presenting stint on the show's spin-off It Takes Two from 2011-2021, and her popularity with the general public, she was considered a top candidate.

'I didn't get it, but it's okay, she said on an episode of the Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley. I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days. Elsewhere Strictly's new hosts Emma, Josh and Johannes joked the show could be an absolute disaster, after taking over from Tess and Claudia. The BBC show teased a behind-the-scenes look of the trio getting ready for their official photoshoot on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video shared on Instagram stories, the trio admitted they were petrified. Josh said: It doesn't feel real, right? Johannes was then asked how he felt about not being part of that dancing team. The professional dancer, who has been on the show since 2018, replied: I'm not hanging up my dancing shoes as yet.

I cannot. I mean, what is my life without a cha cha cha? The next clip showed the trio chatting by the make-up chair about landing the presenting gig. Josh said: Genuinely this is the most exciting thing in my life, that I've ever kept to myself.

Emma said her tummy is flipping consistently from nerves. She said: I imagine it's how you feel when you know you've got to walk down the stairs, dancing the cha cha! Like everything goes to jelly. That's how I feel thinking about what we're about to do. Johannes admitted while it is petrifying, it is excitin





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