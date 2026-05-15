Rylan Clark and Prince Harry: Two Men with Opinions on Critical World Affairs

This news text discusses the opinions of Rylan Clark and Prince Harry on critical world affairs. Rylan Clark, a national figure of fun, explained his reasons for several countries boycotting the Eurovision Song Contest, while Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, published an article in the New Statesman about his fears for a divided kingdom, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hate in Britain.

You might not think that Rylan Clark and Prince Harry have much in common, but you would be wrong. One is a national figure of fun who made his name as an emotionally incontinent novelty act – and the other one is Rylan.

Both men felt compelled to speak out on critical world affairs this week. No one asked them to, but this is the reality of misplaced self-importance from panting dimbulbs who are determined to matter. And the other one is Rylan, again. The extravagantly dentured presenter is hailed as a hero for daring to explain to his Eurovision Song Contest television audience exactly why several countries have boycotted the competition this year.

‘Eurovision has faced one of its most challenging years. Five countries have withdrawn following the continued participation of Israel,’ said Rylan, who would have pursed his lips in disapproval, if only he had any. He meant Israel’s participation in the singing contest, not in the Gaza war nor in Operation Epic Fury with Iran – but his Big Serious Face suggested he didn’t approve of those either.

‘Good on Rylan for mentioning the withdrawals and that is because of Israel,’ tweeted an excited pro-Palestine supporter on social media. Rylan means well, of course, but the way his fans are carrying on you’d think he was planning to lead them on the usual fashionable but morally lost crusade to support a global intifada, maybe even on the Nakba Day march in London tomorrow.

Harry put down his surfboard and Mickey Mouse ears for five minutes this week to pen an article called My Fears For A Divided Kingdom, published in the New Statesman The duke never mentions Israel by name, but his analysis of the anguish of civilians in the Middle East appears to be aimed directly at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government And at this time of heightened tensions, what we don’t need is Prince Harry beaming in from the orange groves of Montecito to tell everyone in the UK what we all should be doing and thinking.

Harry should look at the example set by his father, who manages to get his empathetic message across with grace, humour and the dignity of complete neutrality Unlike Rylan, the Duke never mentions Israel by name, but his op-ed leaves little room for doubt as to who he thinks the bad guys are. His analysis of the anguish of civilians in the Middle East appears to be aimed directly at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

‘The scale of human suffering continues to grow and demands sustained scrutiny and action from the international community,’ Harry thunders. ‘We have also seen the devastating loss of life among journalists in Gaza, undermining transparency and accountability at a time when both are essential. The onus falls squarely on the state – not an entire people. Such actions have nothing to do with Judaism.





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Rylan Clark Prince Harry Eurovision Song Contest Israel Palestine Middle East Anti-Semitism Anti-Muslim Hate Benjamin Netanyahu King Charles Golders Green

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