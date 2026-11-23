Ryanair updates seating rules, delaying free seat allocation to three hours before flight. This change impacts passenger planning and follows recent regulatory pressure on family seating.

Ryanair passengers opting for free random seat selection will no longer discover their assigned place during the online check-in window. Under the revised policy, which took effect at the end of October, seat assignments are now pushed back to just three hours prior to departure. Previously, passengers could check their seats during online check-in and pay to upgrade if the random allocation was unsatisfactory. This opportunity to change an unwanted seat after seeing the initial result has been removed.

Airline Rationale Behind Policy Change

A Ryanair statement explains that the timing of free random seat allocation is determined solely by the airline. The shift from a twenty-four-hour window to an over-three-hour window was implemented alongside the winter schedule change. The airline cited numerous complaints from the summer where passengers could not book preferred seats on the day of travel because they had already been randomly assigned.

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Impact on Passenger Experience and Complaints

The new rule has triggered mixed reactions from travelers regarding the uncertainty of their seating arrangements. One frequent flyer described the experience to The Irish Times as disconcerting, noting the anxiety of arriving at the airport without a confirmed seat. Other passengers, however, expressed indifference on platforms like Reddit, arguing that those choosing free random seats should not care about location or timing.

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Conflict With Family Seating Regulations

This adjustment follows earlier controversy involving Ryanair's family seating policy. The carrier faced an investigation for charging parents to sit with their children. CEO Michael O'Leary announced a reluctant adjustment to align with industry standards, making free parent seats available only in the rear of the aircraft. He stated the goal was to avoid wasting time explaining regulations to misunderstood authorities.

Strategic Positioning and Consumer Interest

Michael O'Leary claimed that most consumers would not notice the minor tweak to seating distribution. He argued that families may have to wait until after check-in to see their seats, often resulting in rear cabin placement. O'Leary suggested this allowed regulators like the CMA to claim action was taken for consumers, despite his assertion that the changes did not significantly impact the average traveler.