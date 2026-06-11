Ryanair Passengers Share Their Disappointment with Inedible Sandwiches

A disgruntled Ryanair passenger has revealed their shock at being handed a pathetic-looking ham and cheese panini on board a flight. The traveller complained about the sandwich and even got a nod of agreement from cabin crew. Other passengers have also shared their outrage, claiming that Ryanair's sandwiches never look like the advertised picture.

A disgruntled Ryanair passenger has revealed their shock at being handed a pathetic-looking ham and cheese panini on board a flight. The traveller, who was travelling back from her holiday at the end of last month, complained about the sandwich - and even got a nod of agreement from cabin crew.

She posted on Facebook: 'On way back from holiday yesterday, I actually gave it back and showed the steward the pic on the app of what I ordered. He agreed it was not acceptable, got me another one which was the same. I think they need to change their catering contractors. I also lost the pre-loaded €15 (£13) each on the way out as the app was switched off so no one could order to seat.

', 'Viewers were quick to take to the comments and share their outrage, with one writing: 'Same as any fast food. Never ever looks like the picture.

' Another wrote: 'What a shock, you've been ripped off! ' A third chimed in: 'I've never seen anything that looked less like a ham and cheese panini. ' A disappointed Ryanair passenger has shared their sandwich on board a flight. Unfortunately, this is clearly not the first time Ryanair passengers have been left feeling less than satisfied by their meal on board.

Last year, another Ryanair passenger was fuming after being served an 'inedible' £11 panini lunch that even cabin crew agreed was 'terrible'. Feeling peckish on a flight from Dublin to Luton Airport on 10 December, Mike Crosby paid £10.98 for a meal deal that included a coffee, a Snickers bar and a cheese and ham panini. But the 60-year-old passenger was left appalled after being served a product he claimed looked 'nothing like the photo'.

In the 'Fresh Sandwiches' section of Ryanair's inflight magazine, an assortment of tantalising rolls, baguettes, toasties, sandwiches and paninis are displayed with generous fillings and golden crusts. However, a photo shared by the father-of-two shows the contents of the panini he received, which consisted of two thin slices of ham and 'unrecognisable cheese paste' slathered on a small section of the bread.

According to Mike, the 'inedible' panini looked 'nothing' like the picture displayed on the Ryanair menu - and after just two bites, he tossed the grilled sandwich into the bin. On a recent Ryanair flight, Mike Crosby, paid £10.98 for a meal deal with a sandwich. Similarly, in September 2025, another holidaymaker claimed Ryanair served him the 'worst plane food ever' on a flight home.

Declan and Claire Minogue, 61, enjoyed a relaxing trip to Faro, Portugal and returned to Dublin on July 21. However, Declan paid £5.90 for a ham and cheese panini and was about to tuck in before he realised how disappointing it was. He claims he was 'stunned' to find there was just one piece of ham inside as well as the 'tiniest bit of cheese' with no butter.

The holidaymaker, from Dublin, Ireland, described it as 'bland' and compared it to 'something out of Oliver Twist'. Declan slammed: 'It was the worst airplane food ever. It was a massive rip off. I was shocked when I saw it.

I got it and I opened it and couldn't believe it so I took a picture. It had two slices of ham and the tiniest bit of cheese and the cheese was like butter. There was no substance to it. I was stunned. ' The Daily Mail has contacted Ryanair for comment





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