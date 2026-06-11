Ryanair Investigated Over Charging Parents to Sit with Children on Flights

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Ryanair for charging parents to sit with their children on flights. The airline requires at least one parent to sit with their children aged between two and 11, and the cost of the mandatory family seat typically costs about £8 each way. The CMA is examining whether Ryanair's approach means parents are being charged for the airline to meet its child safety and disability-related obligations as set out under aviation rules.

Ryanair is being investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights. The Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) said it will determine whether the practice is 'in line with consumer law'.

Ryanair described the investigation as 'bogus' and a 'failed effort by the Starmer Government to pretend it cares about consumers'. The airline requires at least one parent to sit with their children aged between two and 11, according to the watchdog. It does this through what the carrier calls a mandatory family seat, which typically costs about £8 each way, the CMA said. Paying to reserve a seat is optional for other passengers.

The CMA said it is investigating whether Ryanair's approach means 'parents are being charged for the airline to meet its child safety and disability-related obligations as set out under aviation rules'. Ryanair is 'the only major airline flying out of the UK to impose this charge', according to the watchdog. Other carriers offer to seat children flying with a parent without the need for a paid reservation, or automatically allocate seats together during booking, the CMA said.

Ryanair is being investigated over charging parents to sit with children on flights (file photo





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Ryanair CMA Competition And Markets Authority Family Seat Child Safety Disability-Related Obligations Aviation Rules Airline Investigation Charge Parents Children Summer Holiday Extra Charges Price Business Customers Total Price Upfront Action Investigation False Claims Bogus Investigation Government Starmer Government Air Passenger Duty Lower Fares Growth UK Aviation Tourism Wider Economy Investigation Result Remedies Fine Global Turnover £300 000

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