Ryanair Flight Cuts and Closure of Bases in Thessaloniki and Berlin

Ryanair has made several changes to its flight schedule, axing millions of seats across popular destinations like Spain and Portugal. The budget airline is also closing its base in Thessaloniki and reducing capacity in Athens for this winter.

Ryanair frequently speaks out against rising airport fees and charges, making several changes to its flight schedule recently and is set to lose millions of seats across popular destinations like Spain and Portugal.

In a press release, Ryanair announced flight cuts to routes in Greece, resulting in a loss of 700,000 seats and 12 routes. The airline also mentioned closures and capacity reductions in Germany and Spain. Ryanair blames the Airport Development Fee and increase in charges for these cuts





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Ryanair Ryanair Flight Cuts Airport Fees Flight Schedule Changes Thessaloniki Base Closure Athens Capacity Reduction Spain And Portugal Flight Losses Berlin Aircraft Allocation Greece Flight Cuts Air Lines Costs Burden

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