Ryanair CEO pushes two‑drink limit at airports to curb drunken flights

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has urged airports to enforce a two‑drink cap and boarding‑pass checks, citing rising drunk‑passenger incidents that have led to flight diversions and cabin chaos.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has called on airports to impose a two‑drink limit for passengers, arguing that excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for a surge in unruly behaviour on board and even causing flight diversions.

What O'Leary Is Proposing

O'Leary said that travellers should present their boarding passes when ordering drinks in airport bars, allowing operators to track how many beverages a passenger has consumed before boarding. He added that once the limit of two drinks has been reached, passengers should switch to tea or coffee.

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The airline chief suggested that airports could even prohibit the traditional early‑morning airport pint, a move he believes would reduce the incidence of drunken passengers arriving at the gate.

Arguments Behind the Two‑Drink Cap

In a recent interview with Sky News, O'Leary said that inches of alcohol can turn a long lay‑over into a chaotic pre‑flight cocktail session. He blamed airports for not policing alcohol sales, noting that the problem is passed onto airlines once passengers board.

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He pointed to last summer's flight delays, which he claims were partly caused by travelers drinking too much while waiting for their flights. O'Leary also highlighted that on average one or two flights a week had to be diverted due to drunken incidents.

Incidents Fueling the Call for Limits

Reports of drunken passengers climbing into the aisles, dancing and ignoring cabin crews have risen sharply in the past year. A Ryanair flight from Newcastle upon Tyne to Ibiza on 26 April descended into a mid‑air party, with passengers dancing while crew struggled to maintain order.

Other incidents include an easyJet flight diverted in May after a stag party was seen vaping and abusing cabin crew, and a British Airways flight from Heathrow to San Diego in August where a passenger vomited, spat wine on a family, and eventually passed out.

What This Means for Airports and Passengers

If O'Leary's proposals are adopted, airport bar managers would need to implement boarding‑pass verification systems and enforce a strict drinking cap. Airlines would potentially see a reduction in flight diversions and a safer cabin environment.

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Passengers might experience stricter controls when ordering drinks, but the airline's suggestion that a tea or coffee follow may ensure a calmer journey and fewer disruptions for crew and other travelers.

The industry will watch how airports respond to the push for alcohol limits, especially as the airline sector seeks to improve safety and maintain passenger confidence following a rise in disruptive incidents.