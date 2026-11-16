Ryan Walker is Gone. Where Does That Leave The Giants?

Two years ago, Ryan Walker was one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 1.91 ERA in 80 innings. Since then, he's been a negative asset for a Giants bull

Ryan Walker Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Two years ago, Ryan Walker was one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 1.91 ERA in 80 innings.

Since then, he's been a negative asset for a Giants bullpen that has too many. A 4.11 ERA in 2025, before an abysmal 7.16 ERA last season that led to a demotion to AAA and many fans calling for Walker to be off the team.to the world champion Brewers in exchange for Blake Holub and Gavin Perry, two minor league pitchers.

Also read Giants trade struggling ex-closer Ryan Walker to Brewers for two minor-league right-handed pitchers

Walker is still a decent pitcher, and the Brewers will probably bring him back to 2024, but it was time for the Giants to move on. The trade doesn't solve their bullpen problems. Walker was bad. But so was pretty much every other pitcher who came out of the Giants bullpen last season, so Buster Posey still has a lot of work to do to ease the nerves of fans when the starter comes out of the game.

Posey has said the bullpen will be a priority in the offseason and there are many avenues he can take to turn the Walker trade into a positive. The Giants should absolutely bring in free-agent relievers. They already have pitchers they can use to help the bullpen in 2027.

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Six pitchers who pitched out of the bullpen last season should have roles this season, hopefully in situations that set them up for success.barring an arbitration disagreementLefty Sam Hentges, who struggled last season but has a good MLB track record, will be needed as the Giants struggled with left-side relievers last season. Dylan Smith was thrown into the fire as a back-end reliever, but in a middle-reliever role next season, he will provide quality.

, while probably not the closer until 2028, will be back with vengeance after Tommy John surgery, and Rowan Wick, whom the Giants signed as an injury reclamation project, will fill another spot simply because the team is paying him and he didn't get a chance to show himself last year. Rowan Wick is an interesting option for the Giants bullpen Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports Newly acquired Blake Holub could find his way to the bullpen in 2027 after a solid AAA showing last season, but he would need a monster spring training.

If all goes to plan, Buster Posey has two bullpen spots to fill with free agents, and there are plenty of quality options that won't cost a fortune. The ideal signings would be a left-handed reliever to fill the hole left by the Eric Miller deadline trade, as well as a closer who can hold the position down while Rodriguez gets his legs back under him.

The Giants have a problem, and they can fix it with a trip to Houston. Both Bryan Abreu and former Giant Steven Okert are free agents, fit the team's needs, and had brilliant seasons for the Astros. Abreu, while not technically a closer, has 25 career saves and has the profile to fill in for Rodriguez before being pushed back to the 7th or 8th in 2028.

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His fastball reaches triple digits, and he had a 3.73 ERA in 62.2 innings with 80 strikeouts to add to a fantastic eight-year stretch in Houston. Could Bryan Abreu solve the bullpen problem? Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Okert, a lefty with a fastball that can get up to 95, had a 2.13 ERA in 67.2 innings with 68 strikeouts and only 14 walks, a similar profile to Miller, with less giddyup and more control.

Slotting him into a late-innings role and pushing Hentges to middle relief would do wonders for a Giants bullpen that needs two solid southpaws. One other free agent the Giants could target is closer Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias made his first All-Star Game at 36 last year and finished an impressive season for the Braves with 36 saves and a 2.55 ERA in 60 innings.

He's on the cusp of 300 career saves and could get there for the Giants while they wait for Rodriguez. Iglesias would be more expensive, but he still has plenty left in the tank, and the Giants should give him a solid look. Trading Ryan Walker is a good start. The Giants need a revamp and should bring in free agents, but don't count out the guys who are already in the building.