Ryan Thomas says he feared daughter Scarlett would announce a pregnancy before her 18th birthday party, but her surprise news was a belly button piercing.

Ryan Thomas has revealed he thought his daughter Scarlett was going to tell him she was pregnant on the night of her 18th birthday party. Scarlett, whose mum is Corrie star Tina O'Brien, was thrown an extravagant 18th birthday party by her dad Ryan last month, but the evening got off to what he described as a 'worrying' start.

Ryan shared the story on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, speaking to his brothers Scott and Adam. The conversation centred on a surprise that turned out to be far less serious than he first feared.

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Scarlett's Belly Button Piercing Revealed Before the Night Out

Scarlett's news was a belly button piercing, not a pregnancy. Ryan explained that she came to his house before the night out and said she had something to tell him.

Ryan said that as soon as Scarlett spoke, he assumed she was going to say she was pregnant. According to Ryan, she told him she had gone to her nana first because she was worried about telling him.

When Ryan asked what had happened, Scarlett told him not to be angry before revealing she had her belly button pierced. Ryan said he was sort of relieved, but he still wanted to know why she had chosen to do it.

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His brothers Scott and Adam laughed as they asked why Scarlett thought the piercing was a big deal. The exchange on the podcast showed how the family treated the scare as a lighthearted moment.

Ryan Thomas Reacts to the Piercing and Scarlett's Fear of Needles

Ryan Thomas admitted he does not really like the fact his daughter has had her belly button pierced. He still described his reaction as mixed, combining relief with questions about her decision.

Ryan added that Scarlett has a fear of needles and fainted when she had the piercing. He said that moment was part of her turning 18 and the first sign of a message he summed up as, in effect, that she could now make her own choices.

Ryan framed the decision as part of Scarlett growing up, while acknowledging that it still felt unexpected for a father to hear. His comments made clear that the family viewed the piercing as a personal choice rather than a serious problem.

Inside the Extravagant 18th Birthday Party at Louis Restaurant

Ryan Thomas hosted an 18th birthday celebration at Louis Restaurant in Manchester that he said his daughter will never forget. He shared a glimpse of the family bash on Instagram last month, showing the actor pulling out all the stops for the teenager.

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Scarlett was lavished with wads of cash and enjoyed champagne during the evening. The birthday cake was an extravagant, bedazzled BuzzBall themed design with pink icing and Polaroid pictures of herself on top.

When Scarlett pulled one of the pictures from the cake, she found wads of £20 notes hidden inside. Ryan posted a message on Instagram that read 'Happy 18th Angel, a night we will never forget.'

Scarlett also shared a series of photos on social media and wrote that 'Octobers all about me' because her 18th birthday fell on 26/10/26. She described the night with excitement about the BuzzBall celebration and her new age.

Scarlett's Debut Single Onesie and Music Career Plans

Scarlett is releasing her debut single Onesie after skipping her GCSEs to pursue a music career, according to Ryan Thomas. Last month he shared that the song would be available on Spotify and Apple.

Scarlett earlier this year announced she had sat out her exams to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents. Her decision placed her music ambitions at the centre of the family's public conversation.

Ryan praised the project, saying 'What's amazing about it is she has even done her own music video.' He noted that production normally requires a big team, but Scarlett filmed and produced the video on her phone.