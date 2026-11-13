Ryan Seacrest Admits Spray Tan Disaster: Face Excluded and Showered Immediately

Ryan Seacrest shared on his On Air radio show that his first spray tan left out his face and that he showered too soon, leaving an uneven result.

Ryan Seacrest, the prominent host of Wheel of Fortune, admitted on his On Air radio program that his first attempt at a spray tan ended in immediate failure. The $2.7 million stadium project owner confessed that he left his face untreated out of nerves and washed the solution off within an hour of the appointment. The disclosure sparked laughter among his cohosts and surprised fans who assumed the television personality was already familiar with such beauty treatments.

Seacrest visited Sugared + Bronzed salon where he selected a level two application for his debut spray tan session. He explained to Sisanie and Tanya Rad that anxiety caused him to skip his face entirely. He stated he did not want the tanning product on his skin to cause a breakout or zit. This decision immediately drew criticism from his radio team regarding the uneven coverage.

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Cohost Sisanie immediately identified the glaring omission as the primary reason for his lack of color change. She remarked that her reaction was simply to recognize why nobody could detect any difference in his complexion. Seacrest appeared genuinely confused by this assessment, questioning why he would apply tan to his face at all.

The situation deteriorated further when Tanya Rad inquired if he waited the recommended six hours before showering. Seacrest responded with confusion, asking when he was supposed to wait before doing something. Sisanie confirmed he went home and washed the product off within the hour, completely ruining the application process.

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When Seacrest asked for advice on how to fix the uneven color on his body, Sisanie laughed and suggested using makeup to cover the patches. She also pointed out that his long sleeves effectively hid whatever minimal color remained on his arms. The pair treated the incident with humor during the broadcast segment.

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest Instagram account shared the clip with the caption that they are going to need to try this again. The post quickly gained traction among followers who found the story highly entertaining. Many viewers expressed surprise that the longtime television personality had never tried a spray tan before.

Fans reacted with a mix of humor and disappointment over the failed beauty appointment. Some expressed disbelief that a star of his caliber had not encountered spray tans during his years hosting American Idol. Others appreciated the candid admission of a relatable beauty mishap. The segment highlighted how a simple salon visit can become a memorable on-air story. Viewers continued to engage with the content, noting the comedic value of his honest confession. The incident stands as a lighthearted moment in the ongoing coverage of Seacrest's life beyond his broadcasting duties.