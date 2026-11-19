Ryan Seacrest announces the construction of Seacrest Stadium at Dunwoody High School in Georgia, fulfilling his late father Gary Lee Seacrest's final wish for a facility opening in August 2027.

Ryan Seacrest revealed a deeply personal tribute to his late father, Gary Lee Seacrest, by confirming the construction of a new athletic facility at his alma mater, Dunwoody High School in Georgia. The 51-year-old host and producer shared this emotional update during his radio show, marking a significant step in honoring his father's memory and legacy within the community.

Seacrest Stadium Construction Details

Seacrest Stadium is scheduled to open its doors to the public in August 2027, marking a major milestone for the school and the surrounding area. This new venue will serve as a modern tribute to the early days of Ryan Seacrest's career and his personal history with the institution. The project was initially announced in December 2025 as a celebration of his roots, but it has evolved into a lasting promise fulfilled by his family.

Also read Gary Larson's 1987 Far Side Strip References Peanuts' Lucy van Pelt

Father's Final Wish and Emotional Connection

During the broadcast, Seacrest recounted a heartfelt request made by Gary Lee Seacrest during his battle with prostate cancer. The elder Seacrest passed away on October 31, 2025, after fighting the disease for several years. In his final days, he asked his son to ensure the stadium project was completed, stating he would love to see Ryan help build it. Seacrest tearfully acknowledged this final wish, declaring his commitment to seeing the project through to completion.

Impact on Dunwoody High School Athletics

The facility represents a significant upgrade for athletic events in DeKalb County, as it will be the first of its kind in the region. Ryan Seacrest recalled playing football on old practice fields in the area with his teammates during his youth. The new Seacrest Stadium will replace those modest fields with thousands of seats, providing a proper venue to host varsity football games for students and fans alike.

Advertisement

Fan Response and Community Support

The announcement sparked an immediate and positive response from fans and community members on social media. Seacrest shared the update via an Instagram post on November 17, which prompted an outpouring of support from followers. Many expressed gratitude for his dedication to his father's memory and excitement for the new facility. One admirer noted the strong values Ryan Seacrest was raised with, while another thanked him for bringing such an exciting development to the community.

Next Steps for the Stadium Project

With the construction now underway, the focus shifts to the completion of Seacrest Stadium by the August 2027 target date. This timeline allows for proper preparation for the upcoming academic and athletic seasons at Dunwoody High School. The project stands as a permanent fixture in Georgia, ensuring that Gary Lee Seacrest's influence on the community and his support for Ryan's career will be remembered for generations to come.