Ryan Reynolds Takes Aim at 'It Ends With Us' Drama During 'SNL50' Appearance

Ryan Reynolds used his appearance on 'SNL50' to subtly poke fun at the legal drama surrounding his wife, Blake Lively, and director Justin Baldoni over their movie 'It Ends With Us', while also engaging in some lighthearted banter with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Ryan Reynolds cleverly used his appearance on ' SNL50 ' to poke fun at the legal drama surrounding his wife, Blake Lively , and director Justin Baldoni over their movie ' It Ends With Us .' During an interactive Q&A session hosted by 'SNL' legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler , Reynolds, known for his comedic timing, joined the audience and stood up to ask a question. ' Ryan Reynolds , how's it going?' Poehler inquired, addressing the 'Deadpool' star.

'Great,' he responded, pausing before adding, 'Why, what have you heard?' This subtle question alluded to the recent headlines about the 'It Ends With Us' controversy. The audience erupted in laughter, while Lively, seated next to Reynolds, looked over at him with a mixture of amusement and concern. Fey and Poehler, feigning innocence, raised their hands, claiming they were unaware of any recent developments involving Reynolds or Lively.Reynolds continued his playful banter by inquiring about the safety of consuming the material used to make the Coneheads, the iconic alien headpieces worn by Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman in classic 'SNL' sketches. The skit, which lasted approximately eight minutes, featured a diverse array of celebrities asking Fey and Poehler questions, including Quinta Brunson, Jon Hamm, Nate Bargatze, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keith Richards, Bad Bunny, Ray Romano, Jason Momoa, and Peyton Manning.This lighthearted appearance by Reynolds and Lively comes amidst a very public and contentious legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. The lawsuit, stemming from the making of 'It Ends With Us,' alleges sexual harassment by Baldoni and a subsequent smear campaign against Lively. Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, which ultimately led to her filing a lawsuit against him in federal court. Baldoni has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane's PR firm for $400 million for defamation. He also filed a libel suit against The New York Times for an article published in December 2024 detailing Lively's accusations. The trial is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2026





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us SNL50 Tina Fey Amy Poehler Legal Drama Sexual Harassment Defamation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Battle at SNL 50Reynolds and wife, Blake Lively, are embroiled in legal trouble with ‘It Ends With Us’ actor and director Justin Baldoni

Read more »

Ari Emanuel Defends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Amidst 'It Ends with Us' ControversyHollywood agent Ari Emanuel defends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively against allegations made by Justin Baldoni, the director of their film 'It Ends with Us'. Emanuel, who represents both actors, highlights their impeccable character and philanthropic work. He also reveals he terminated Baldoni's contract with WME after Lively expressed concerns about his behavior on set.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds and Meg Ryan reunite for something iconicRyan Reynolds and Meg Ryan sparked excitement among fans by reuniting on social media, hinting at an exciting project in the works. The photo they shared, featuring them sitting on a brown couch with yellowed floral wallpaper, closely resembled the setting of the final scene in their 1989 rom-com 'When Harry Met Sally...' Fans speculated about a possible Super Bowl commercial or even a sequel.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds and Meg Ryan Reunite, Sparking Sequel RumorsRyan Reynolds and Meg Ryan are back together, leaving fans to wonder if a 'When Harry Met Sally...' sequel is in the works. The actors shared a photo on social media that mirrors the film's iconic final scene, prompting speculation about their future project.

Read more »

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Escape Legal Drama on Family VacationAmidst a high-profile legal battle, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking a break from the drama with a family vacation. Details about their destination remain undisclosed, but they are reportedly enjoying quality time together away from the stress of their ongoing disputes.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Enjoy Rare Date Night Amidst Legal Drama with Justin BaldoniRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared a sweet selfie during a casual date night, marking Lively's first public appearance in weeks amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The couple enjoyed exploring a city together, while their legal drama continues to unfold in court.

Read more »