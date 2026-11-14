Every club in the Football League has been warned about a growing trend on social media.

All members of the English Football League were sent an official warning about social media posts regarding the disciplinary proceedings of rival clubs after Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac notably starred in a thinly-veiled jibe at Southampton’s Spygate scandal.

The Saints found themselves at the center of one of the most contentious sporting debacles in English soccer’s modern history last season. Just as Southampton were preparing for the first leg of their Championship playoff semifinal against Middlesbrough, one of the club’s analyst interns was accused of recording their rivals’ training session from behind a tree. Southampton were charged by the EFL but still allowed to play the semifinal, winning 2–1 on aggregate across a pair of bitter matches.

Also read The WGA grants Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman writing credit on Avengers: Doomsday

Yet, just four days before the Saints could contest the playoff final with Hull City, they were thrown out of the competition to be replaced by Middlesbrough. Wrexham were also impacted by these covert operations. The Welsh outfit finished seventh in last season’s Championship, one place outside the playoff spots.

Had Southampton been expelled before the post-season had begun, it stands to reason that Wrexham would have been entitled to a shot at Premier League promotion— The scandal has survived the summer. Before Wrexham took on Southampton in league play this September, Reynolds and Mac starred in a skit operating under the pretense of an advertisement for front-of-short sponsor, Firefox.

Advertisement

“Today, for no particular reason, we want to talk about the importance of privacy,” Reynolds says to camera after jumping out from behind a tree. “Specifically, how to prevent spies from seeing what you’re doing,” Mac adds, with lashings of subtlety. Southampton manager Tonda Eckert was unimpressed.

“I’ve seen it last night and it doesn’t change anything,” he told. “You can imagine that the whole situation is not particularly funny for me, but I think that’s all there is to say. ”Binoculars are a fixture of Southampton matches. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images It would be unfair to frame Wrexham as the only guilty party.

Southampton themselves would retaliate on social media afterIn response to this social media trend, the chief executive Trevor Birch wrote a letter to all 72 club chairs and executives, as first reported by the “While any one post may be viewed as an isolated lapse, taken together they risk creating a culture in which short-term engagement is prioritized over judgment, responsibility and long-term reputation,” Birch wrote.

“This is not about removing humour, personality or rivalry from club channels. It is about recognizing when content becomes disparaging, targets an individual or calls the integrity of a club or the competition into question.

Advertisement

“The impact extends beyond the clubs directly involved. Repeated public exchanges can inflame relationships, undermine confidence in the fairness and professionalism of our competitions, and weaken the collective EFL brand. ”Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features.

Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.