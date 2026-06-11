Ryan Reynolds Recalls Being Run Over by Drunk Driver at 18

Ryan Reynolds, the actor known for his roles in Deadpool and The Green Lantern, shared his experience of being run over by a drunk driver at the age of 18 in Vancouver. The accident led to four weeks in the hospital and broke every bone in his left side.

"You know, when I was 18, I left a bar and I’d had a beer, you know, and I walked back and I looked at my car for a second, I thought, ‘You know what?

I’m not gonna drive anywhere,’" Reynolds, now 49, told "‘Even if it’s four blocks home, absolutely not. ’ And so instead, I turned around, started to cross the street, and I was run over by a drunk driver," the Deadpool actor recalled of the accident, which took place in his native Vancouver.

"I got run over by a drunk driver after making a firmly positive and wise decision for a young 18-year-old male. " Reynolds recalled spending "four weeks in the hospital" because the collision "broke every bone in left side.





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Ryan Reynolds Drunk Driver Accident Hospital Bone Break

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