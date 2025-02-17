Ryan Reynolds Makes Subtle Reference to Blake Lively's Legal Troubles During SNL 50th Anniversary Special

During the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Ryan Reynolds made a brief but noticeable reference to the ongoing legal issues between his wife, Blake Lively, and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni.

During the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a question-and-answer session, which began with a pre-written question from Quinta Brunson. As the questions circulated, the camera eventually focused on actor Ryan Reynolds , known for his roles as Deadpool and Wolverine. Reynolds, seated beside his wife Blake Lively , responded to a simple 'how's it going?' with a playful 'Great.

Why, what have you heard?' This seemingly innocuous response quickly drew attention as it subtly alluded to the ongoing legal battles between Lively and her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni. Multiple lawsuits have been filed between the two, with Lively initially accusing Baldoni of misconduct during the production of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. This marked Lively's first public appearance since the lawsuits became public. The conversation then shifted to a question about the Coneheads prosthetics used on the show, and Reynolds inquired about the consequences of consuming the plastic used in the prosthetics. Fey and Poehler urged him to seek medical attention, bringing Reynolds' Q&A segment to a close. You can watch the full Q&A session below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the SNL50 Special





