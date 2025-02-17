Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively's Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni at 'SNL 50' Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a united front at the 'SNL 50' anniversary special, with Reynolds playfully addressing Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. The couple's appearance marked their first red carpet outing since the legal drama began in December 2024.

Ryan Reynolds lightheartedly addressed his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni during the ' SNL 50 ' anniversary special in New York City on Sunday. When questioned by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler about his well-being, Reynolds quipped, 'Great! Why, what have you heard?' This playful remark seemingly acknowledged the recent controversy surrounding Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' film and the legal battle with Lively.

The couple, dressed to impress, made their first red carpet appearance since the legal drama began in December 2024. Lively shimmered in a silver sequined gown, while Reynolds opted for a classic black tuxedo. Their appearance at the comedy special comes amidst a high-profile court battle. Lively initiated discovery proceedings to uncover the individuals, strategies, and tactics employed to allegedly 'destroy' and 'bury' her reputation and family over the past year.Lively's legal team, led by Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, asserted that they would obtain all relevant evidence, including text messages and phone records from Baldoni, through subpoenas. In a joint letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, both parties agreed that settlement discussions were premature. This public display of unity follows a year of legal wrangling, with the couple last appearing together on the red carpet at the 'It Ends With Us' New York City premiere in August 2024.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RYAN REYNOLDS BLAKE LIVELY JUSTIN BALDONI LEGAL BATTLE SNL 50 RED CARPET IT ENDS WITH US GOSSIP GIRL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Reynolds Steps Out Amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Legal WoesRyan Reynolds made his first public appearance at Harvard following Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against him and wife Blake Lively

Read more »

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted with Michele Morrone amid Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds put on a united front as they were recently seen with Michele Morrone, suggesting a thawing of the rumored tension with Justin Baldoni. The trio's appearance comes amidst ongoing legal issues between Reynolds, Lively, and Baldoni, which had sparked speculation about the future of the 'A Simple Favor' sequel.

Read more »

Blake Lively Poses with Ryan Reynolds and Michele Morrone Amidst Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively shared a cheerful selfie with her husband Ryan Reynolds and 'A Simple Favor 2' co-star Michele Morrone, amidst her ongoing legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni.

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Name Included in Legal Battle Between Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Michael BaldoniA recent lawsuit filed by director Michael Baldoni against Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's production company has taken an unexpected turn with the inclusion of pop star Taylor Swift's name in a leaked text message. Baldoni's lawsuit alleges interference with business dealings, but the unredacted text message suggests Swift's involvement in providing feedback on Lively's script.

Read more »

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Escape Legal Drama on Family VacationAmidst a high-profile legal battle, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking a break from the drama with a family vacation. Details about their destination remain undisclosed, but they are reportedly enjoying quality time together away from the stress of their ongoing disputes.

Read more »

Justin Baldoni Escalates Blake Lively Legal Battle by Launching Website Leaking New Texts from Ryan ReynoldsJustin Baldoni and his team launched a website on Feb. 1 containing legal documents to share his side of things amid his ongoing legal battle with 'It Ends with Us' costar Blake Lively. The new documents contain leaked texts and emails, including some sent by Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds.

Read more »