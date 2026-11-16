Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Avengers Doomsday Credits WGA

WGA listing confirms Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman receive writing credits for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, adding to the star-studded cast.

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared at the Marvel panel for Avengers: Doomsday during the San Diego Comic-Con event, dressed in a costume referencing the character Jeanpool. He joked with the audience about whether there was still time to join the production, noting that principal filming had already wrapped. This playful moment highlighted the actor's long-standing rapport with fans who closely follow the development of the Deadpool franchise.

WGA Confirms Writing Credits For The Duo

Recent updates from the Writers Guild of America have placed both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the official credits for the upcoming film. The guild listing assigns them the specific designation of Additional Literary Material. This formal inclusion suggests that both actors participated in the writing process for the project in some capacity.

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The listing also clarifies the primary writing responsibilities for the movie. Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron hold the main Written by credit for the production. The distinction between the primary writers and those receiving Additional Literary Material credits helps delineate the scope of each contributor's work on the script.

Cast Connections And X-Men Legacy

Hugh Jackman brings a significant history to the MCU as his name appears in the Doomsday lineup alongside several former X-Men colleagues. The cast includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden, who previously worked with Jackman in the earlier film series. These returning actors strengthen the connection between the past franchise iterations and the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Channing Tatum also joins the ensemble cast, reprising his role as Gambit after his initial debut in the film Deadpool & Wolverine. The presence of these established characters indicates a deep integration of legacy X-Men elements into the broader Avengers narrative. Marvel has not officially announced either Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman as active cast members in the movie.

Implications For The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The attribution of writing credits raises questions about the extent of creative input from the two leading actors. Reynolds and Jackman are known for their comedic timing and character insights, which often influence the tone of their respective franchises. Their involvement in the literary aspects of Avengers: Doomsday may reflect a desire to ensure character consistency and tonal balance.

Fans and industry observers are now watching for further developments regarding the film's production and release schedule. The confirmation of these credits provides a concrete update in a period characterized by speculation and leaks. The intersection of star power and creative authorship remains a key factor in the anticipation surrounding this major cinematic event.