Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Cameo in Avengers: Doomsday Sparks Fan Theories; 'Just Friends' Sequel Hopes Resurface

rumors about Ryan Reynolds appearing as Deadpool in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday intensify following cryptic social media activity. Additionally, co-star Amy Smart expresses desire for a sequel to their 2005 cult classic Just Friends.

Speculation is rife that actor Ryan Reynolds , co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, could make a surprise appearance in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday .

The movie, set for release on December 18, boasts an already impressive cast including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, and Pedro Pascal. Reynolds, famous for his portrayal of the mercenary Deadpool, has sparked widespread fan excitement with a cryptic social media post and vague remarks at the Toronto International Film Festival. While a cameo remains the most probable scenario, the possibility is now viewed as highly realistic.

Deadpool's integration into the MCU following the events of Deadpool & Wolverine makes this a particularly tantalizing prospect for audiences. Beyond the potential Deadpool cameo, some fans are also reminiscing about another iconic Reynolds role from his earlier career: Chris Brander in the 2005 romantic comedy Just Friends. Initially met with mixed reviews and considered a box office underperformer, the film has undergone a significant critical reappraisal and is now celebrated as a cult classic of the mid-2000s.

Its clever subversion of rom-com tropes and scene-stealing performance by Anna Faris are frequently cited as key to its enduring appeal. During a recent panel at the Indiana Comic Convention, Reynolds' co-star Amy Smart expressed her profound affection for the project, explicitly stating her desire to revisit the characters.

"I hope that we do a Just Friends 2. I just want that one," Smart remarked, fueling speculation about a potential sequel. She even theorized about the fate of the central couple, Chris and Jamie, over two decades later, suggesting they are likely married with children, but pondered what new dramatic complications might arise. The sustained interest in both a Deadpool crossover and a Just Friends sequel underscores Ryan Reynolds' unique ability to connect with audiences through disparate genres.

His playful engagement with fan culture, often through meta-humor and social media teases, keeps speculation alive long after a film's release. For now, all eyes remain on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as the primary stage for a potential Reynolds appearance, while the idea of a Just Friends continuation remains a cherished hope for fans of the original film





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