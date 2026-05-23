Ryan Reynolds appeared as a surprise guest during Stephen Colbert's farewell, surprising fans and receiving backlash from some.

Stephen Colbert, 62, had a string of celebrity cameos in the audience, each jokingly wondering whether they would be his last interview, before Beatles icon Paul McCartney ended up being his final guest. However, when Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was among the surprise appearances, fans were left irritated

Stephen Colbert left many fans unimpressed after Ryan Reynolds appeared as a surprise guest during his farewell on Thursday. He quickly shut him down, joking: 'Ryan, it's great to see you, but I hate to tell you, you're not my last guest.

' Meanwhile, President Donald Trump delivered a scathing message after the episode ended, writing 'Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person.

You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!

' The final episode aired on Thursday evening, marking the end of Colbert's 33-year career





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