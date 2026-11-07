Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Watch Wrexham Show Signs of Revival Against Wolves

The Red Dragons earned another impressive point against one of the best sides in the Championship.

Things can change quickly in soccer. Little more than a week after Phil Parkinson questioned the fighting spirit of some of his players, his Wrexham side showed plenty of it as they frustrated Wolverhampton Wanderers to earn another precious point at the Racecourse Ground.of former CEO Michael Williamson, marking the first match either owner had attended since the home draw with Watford in August.

They watched from the Betty Buzz suite in the Mold Road Stand, alongside acting CEO Shaun Harvey, who received a standing ovation from a section of the crowd as he made his way to his seat. His return to a prominent role has clearly lifted spirits. Williamson’s exit was so unexpected that he had already penned programme notes for the match, warning that the midweek win over Middlesbrough would not be enough to define their season.

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“If we bring the same fight on the pitch and the same backing off it, there is nothing we can't achieve together. ” Whatever they go on to achieve next will be without him, but he was right that the performance against Boro could not be taken for granted. In his absence,continued to show the togetherness and unity that have come to define not only the club but also the community that some feel has been neglected in recent times.

Lewis O'Brien capped a fine week with his first goal of the season. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images After the physical demands of midweek, Parkinson made one change to his starting lineup, with Ollie Rathbone coming in for George Thomason. Wrexham gave as good as they got against a side that would have gone top of the Championship with a win, although the opening exchanges were littered with silly mistakes that surrendered possession in dangerous areas.

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Anthony Patterson made a fine stop to deny Mateus Mané from a tight angle, but Wrexham could not keep Wolves at bay for much longer. A brilliant long pass from Nasser Djiga carved open the backline, and a miscommunication between the defenders and goalkeeper allowed Adam Armstrong to drill a fine finish into the net.

Wrexham had won just one of their eight Championship games against sides relegated from the Premier League, losing three, so fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst. But this is a club that has been revitalized in recent days, with changes both on and off the pitch. Wolves fans had barely had an opportunity to celebrate topping the table before Wrexham were level just 33 seconds after the restart.

Lewis O'Brien sent a bullet header beyond José Sá after an excellent cross from Issa Kaboré. It was a display of fight and determination that had been missing at times this season but now appears to have returned at a crucial point ahead of the packed festive fixture schedule.

The Red Dragons almost completed the turnaround before halftime when Rathbone dragged an effort wide, but they continued to make mistakes at the back and were nearly punished when Marshall Munetsi sent a harmless-looking effort over the bar after another generous defensive moment. Wrexham might have had togetherness, but Wolves had superior individual talent. Mané has been linked with several top clubs, and it is easy to see why.

He almost restored the visitors’ lead when he fired just wide of the near post after a dazzling run down the left. Parkinson’s side were in danger of retreating into their shell and needed a moment to get them going again. The Wrexham manager stirred up the crowd when he was booked for his furious protests over a foul on Jacques Ekomié, helping turn the already raucous Racecourse Ground atmosphere into a deafening roar.

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From the resulting free kick, the comeback should have been complete. Kieffer Moore poked a right-footed effort agonizingly wide of the far post. It looked as though that moment might spark Wrexham into another famous second-half performance, but instead, the momentum fizzled out like a cheap sparkler. Mané sent another effort wide, and it took a fine stop from Patterson to deny Fer López from close range as Wrexham were pushed back inside their own box.

Parkinson made a triple substitution in an attempt to regain control, but the visitors continued to pose the biggest threat. Another good save was required from Patterson to keep out a low, driven shot from Tommy Doyle. Wrexham looked nervous in the closing minutes as they dropped deep and hung on to preserve a point. It was perhaps a reminder of just how far they still have to go to become one of the very best teams in the division.

There is no shame in that against a side still packed with Premier League talent, although Wrexham cannot play the underdog card for too much longer after spending $94 million on signings since their promotion to the Championship last year.and was fortunate to escape a points deduction, had played so poorly in the first half against Sheffield United that the managerand had parted ways with its chief executive in the space of a fortnight, this was a display of togetherness that signaled an impressive turnaround. Improvement is required after the international break, but four points from two games this week mean there is still hope that this season can be one of success.

Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries.

When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.