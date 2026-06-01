Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reunite for Disney+ Docuseries on SailGP

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for an untitled docuseries on Disney+ that follows the Australian sailing team BONDS Flying Roos during the SailGP championship season. The series blends humor, behind-the-scenes access, and high-stakes competition, with Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby leading the crew.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to reunite for a new untitled docuseries on Disney+ that will follow the Australian sailing team BONDS Flying Roos during the SailGP championship season.

The news was announced by Jackman on X, teasing that one of them will end up in the water. The series, greenlit by Disney+, offers an inside look at the high-stakes world of SailGP, a global racing league featuring identical 50-foot catamarans that reach speeds of up to 100 km/h along close-to-shore courses.

The BONDS Flying Roos, previously known as the Australia SailGP Team, are led by Olympic gold medallist and three-time SailGP champion Tom Slingsby, who serves as both driver and CEO. The docuseries promises a blend of humor, pressure, and unprecedented access to the sport. Jackman and Reynolds stated in a joint announcement that this is their first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and they anticipate action, comedy, heart, and a lot more water, jokingly hoping for pirates in SailGP.

The series is described as a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level by Eric Schrier, President of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals at Disney. The production team includes Maximum Effort and Eureka Productions in partnership with SailGP and the BONDS Flying Roos team, with Brent Hodge serving as director and showrunner. Rob Mac, co-chairman of Wrexham AFC and executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham, will also executive produce.

The series will stream on Disney+ internationally and on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States. SailGP features top athletes competing for a total prize pool of US$12.8 million in the Rolex SailGP Championship. The docuseries aims to capture the intensity and camaraderie of the team as they navigate the global racing season, blending personal stories with high-octane competition.

Fans of both actors and sailing enthusiasts alike can look forward to an entertaining and insightful series that showcases the unique challenges of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The untitled docuseries is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the near future, offering viewers a front-row seat to the action both on and off the water.

With Reynolds and Jackman at the helm, the project is poised to deliver the same dynamic energy that made their previous collaborations so successful





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