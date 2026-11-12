Marvel Studios Confirms Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Script Roles in Avengers Doomsday via WGA Credits

Writers Guild records reveal Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman received literary credits for Avengers Doomsday, confirming their official involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film beyond acting roles.

Official listings from the Writers Guild of America have confirmed that actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are officially credited with contributing additional literary material to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Doomsday. This designation formally acknowledges their involvement in the script's development, moving their participation beyond simple on-screen performance to include creative input on the narrative structure.

The presence of their names on this official roster clarifies previous ambiguity regarding their status on the project. While Marvel Studios had not explicitly announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine or that Ryan Reynolds would return as Deadpool within the Avengers lineup, the WGA listing serves as definitive proof that both actors are deeply involved in the film's production.

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This literary attribution indicates that their contributions extend to rewrites and dialogue adjustments that shape the final screenplay. The credit suggests that Reynolds and Jackman provided uncredited rewrites or specific feedback that influenced the storytelling, highlighting a collaborative effort that goes far beyond typical contract obligations for lead actors in major studio blockbusters.

The full roster of contributors for Avengers: Doomsday includes a diverse group of industry professionals alongside the two stars. Screenwriters such as Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, and Andrew Lanham are also listed, indicating a broad collaborative effort to finalize the script for this multiverse-spanning saga.

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Notable directors and creators are also included in this literary capacity, underscoring the complex nature of the film's production. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Michael Waldron, the creator of Loki, are listed among those providing additional literary material, reflecting a heavy emphasis on weaving together disparate storylines and character arcs from across the Marvel multiverse.

The inclusion of these credits aligns with the film's ambitious scope, which features characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other live-action timelines. The movie reportedly includes entities from Fox's original X-Men movie timeline, such as Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and James Marsden as Cyclops, requiring careful integration of established lore.

The literary input from Reynolds and Jackman may specifically reflect efforts to integrate their characters, who recently headlined the R-rated hit Deadpool & Wolverine, into this broader multiversal narrative. Their direct involvement in the script likely addresses the complex transitions required to bring Wolverine and Deadpool into the Avengers roster without disrupting existing continuity.

These developments suggest that the production team is actively refining the script to ensure all multiverse elements cohere logically. The diverse group of writers and creators listed implies a meticulous approach to balancing the tonal and narrative demands of integrating legacy Fox characters with the core MCU canon.

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As the film moves forward, these contributions will likely shape how the transition of characters like Wolverine and Deadpool is handled by audiences. The official WGA credits serve as a testament to the depth of creative engagement from the stars, ensuring that their return feels organic and meaningful within the larger context of the Avengers saga.

The confirmation of these roles provides essential context for fan expectations surrounding the release of Avengers: Doomsday. By officially recognizing their creative input, Marvel Studios validates the significance of the characters' evolution and their pivotal roles in the next chapter of the cinematic universe. This level of involvement underscores the high stakes and careful planning behind one of the most anticipated films in recent memory.